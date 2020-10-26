How many episodes are there of ITV's The Sister?

The Sister is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Sister on ITV? And when is it on? Here's what we know...

If you’re looking for a brand new series to get stuck into, then ITV’s The Sister could be exactly what you need.

Written by Neil Cross - the creator behind Luther, Spooks - the all new programme is inspired by his novel Burial and follows a man attempting to escape the ghosts of his past.

Main character Nathan (Russell Tovey) has spent years trying to forget a terrible secret from his past, but then one night he’s visited by old acquaintance Bob (Bertie Carvel), and his life is turned upside down once more.

But how many episodes are there of The Sister? Here’s what we know..

Russell Tovey plays Nathan in The Sister. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of ITV's The Sister?

The Sister is airing this October and is a four part series. It is airing across four consecutive nights, from Monday, October 26 to Thursday October, 29.

Speaking about the story, writer Neil said: “It’s one of my favourite stories.

“A tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

The synopsis for the series reads: “Nathan tries to do the right thing but he lacks direction and is carrying a long-buried secret that he is desperate to keep hidden.

“Having started a new life as a devoted married man, Nathan’s world is turned upside down when a ghost from his past, Bob (Bertie Carvel, Doctor Foster), turns up on his doorstep.

“Bob reveals some shocking news which has disastrous consequences and leads to a journey of psychological suspense, love and potential redemption.”

Alongside Russell and Bertie, the cast includes Amrita Acharia as Holly, Nina Toussaint White as Jackie, Paul Bazely as Graham, Simone Ashley as Elise and Amanda Root as June.

Talking about his role, Russell shared, "The Sister is going to challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before.

“As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago."

