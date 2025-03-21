Adolescence: Expert reveals why psychologist only offers Jamie half of sandwich

21 March 2025, 12:52

An expert has waded in on the confusing psychologist scene.
An expert has waded in on the confusing psychologist scene. Picture: Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

Fans were left baffled when Jamie was offered just half a sandwich by his psychologist Briony – here, an expert explains why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adolescence has fast become one of the most popular Netflix series of 2025, with viewers watching on in horror as the story of accused teen murderer Jamie Miller unfolded.

The raw crime drama, starring newcomer Owen Cooper as the boy in question, not only gripped fans with its harrowing storyline but some of the hard-hitting scenes sparked thought-provoking questions that were begging to be answered.

During episode three of the dark and twisted tale, the audience was given a glimpse into the 13-year-old's complex mind when he met with his psychologist, Briony, at a young offenders facility.

Their exposing meeting following his arrest had the audience in a tailspin, wondering the significance of one seemingly small detail that has now been explained by an off-screen professional.

Psychologist Briony quizzed troubled teen Jamie after his arrest.
Psychologist Briony quizzed troubled teen Jamie after his arrest. Picture: Netflix

When the mental health therapist encountered troubled teen Jamie, she handed him a hot chocolate scattered with marshmallows along with half a cheese and pickle sandwich.

Viewers took to social media to share their confusion over the ingredients – the teenager had previously admitted to hating pickles – and the fact the therapist had only given him one side of the snack.

"I'm so stuck on the pickle sandwich! I know he was obviously losing his composure. But at the beginning he said he hated pickles. And then he loses his fake composure has a couple tantrums. Tries to intimidate and then just sits down and eats the pickle sandwich!," a fan exclaimed on Reddit.

While a second wrote: "Why did the psychologist on Adolescence make that disgusting cheese and pickle sandwich?"

Owen Cooper plays accused murdered Jamie Miller.
Owen Cooper plays accused murdered Jamie Miller. Picture: Netflix

As fans posed the question online, real-life psychologist Dannielle Haig waded in on the confusion and explained why this move could have been used during the interview.

She told Tyla: "The half-sandwich, particularly the fact that it contains something Jamie dislikes, could be a way of testing his response.

"Does he push it away? Does he eat it to be polite? Does he comment on it? These reactions provide insight into his personality. If he simply tolerates it without complaint, it may suggest a history of feeling powerless and being accustomed to having things done to him rather than for him.

"If he refuses it outright, it might indicate defiance or a need to exert control in a situation where he has very little power.

"It’s a clever way of gauging how Jamie sees himself in relation to authority figures and whether he feels able to assert his own needs."

Fans were left confused after Jamie's psychologist offered him only half a sandwich.
Fans were left confused after Jamie's psychologist offered him only half a sandwich. Picture: Netflix

As for the marshmallow-topped hot chocolate, Danielle explained that Briony was potentially using it to create a sense of safety and lay down a bond with Jamie.

She added: "Everything in a psychological assessment is deliberate; small actions can tell you a great deal about a person’s mindset, and this is no exception.

"The hot chocolate is a comforting, almost maternal offering. It’s something associated with warmth, safety, and childhood, a stark contrast to the harsh reality of Jamie’s situation.

"By giving it to him, the psychologist may be trying to create a sense of familiarity and ease, making it more likely that he will open up."

