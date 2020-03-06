The Fairy Godmother in the new Cinderella movie will be 'genderless'

Billy Porter is set to play the role in the new remake. Picture: PA

Billy Porter will play the character in the re-make and has spoken out about the decision.

The Cinderella remake is well underway with an incredible all-star cast being announced.

Camila Cabello will play the titular role, and Broadway star Idina Menzel will be playing the evil stepmother - we cannot wait to see it when it comes out in 2021.

The role is typically portrayed as genderless. Picture: Disney

One of the biggest roles in the movie, the Fairy Godmother, will be having a bit of a switch-up in the remake, as the actor who is playing the character has explained that it'll be different from how you know it.

Pose actor, Billy Porter is playing the role and has explained that although the character was traditionally portrayed as a woman, it won't be the case this time around.

"Magic has no gender,” the “Pose” star told CBS News Tuesday. “We are presenting this character as genderless. That’s how I’m playing it.”

Billy is famed for his fabulous outfits and regularly challenging gender norms. Picture: PA

His new fairy godmother character, which he described as “really powerful,” will be named “the Fab G.”

And Billy has said he isn’t concerned about loyalists who might object to the reimagined role.

“This is a classic fairy tale for a new generation,” he said.

“I think that the new generation is really ready.

"The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

The decision to portray the much-loved character as genderless will be seen as controversial by many, but it's definitely a step in the right direction, and is needed.