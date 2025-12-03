I'm A Celeb fans 'struggling' to watch show after spotting two major changes

They want more drama and tougher tasks.

3 December 2025, 17:20

Viewers think producers are going 'too soft' on the stars this year.
Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

ITV viewers have slammed this year's series for its 'lack of drama', accusing producers of going 'too soft' on the stars.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! fans have slammed this year's series for its 'lack of drama', with many spotting two major differences in the 2025 format.

ITV viewers admitted they were 'struggling' to watch the 'boring' Bushtucker Trials hosted by Ant and Dec, and accused producers of going 'too soft' on the star-studded line-up.

Social media critics have been missing the nail-biting jungle action of previous seasons, highlighting just how 'easy' it has been for the campmates to secure their precious stars.

Jack Osbourne smashed his underwater task, collecting all 12 stars in record time, while Vogue Williams triumphed earlier this week with her slimy inflatable race.

Shona won all-but-one of hers last night in a pirate-themed 'Walk The Plank' challenge, which saw the ex-EastEnders actress balancing mid-air in the rainforest.

She only missed the final star hovering at the end of her sky-high task, winning eight meals for the hungry group.

But people watching at home have been calling for tougher obstacle courses all-around, calling out telly execs for their 'lacklustre ideas'.

Not only have people accused the grisly challenges of being a breeze, but viewers have also been gagging for some fiery arguments and personality clashes.

Viewers slammed the 'easy' Bushtucker Trials this year.
Picture: ITV

"Bring back the trials where they all starve and argue as a result next year #ImACeleb," one viewer typed on X, formerly Twitter.

A second said: "Why've they made the challenges so easy this year in comparison to past seasons? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity."

"Bring back secret agent missions. Bring back more dingo dollar challenges. Bring back feeding the emus as a job role. Bring back proper care package tasks #ImACeleb," suggested another.

While a fourth fumed: "This show has gone too soft, no doubt it will be even easier next year as well #imaceleb."

The 2025 campmates have got on famously this year.
Picture: ITV

This year, the star-studded cast have got on like a house on fire, describing each other as 'family' and growing closer every day.

Apart from the odd sulk about campmates using cups for rice, not one blazing row has sparked between the likes of Ruby Wax, Aitch, Angry Ginge, Shona McGarty and Martin Kemp.

ITV viewers are desperate for some friction to erupt, likening the 25th series' episodes to a string of 'therapy sessions'.

Perhaps as the show hurls towards the finale on Sunday 7th December, the contestants will get extra-hungry and some explosive drama will kick off.

