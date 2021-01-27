Exclusive

Finding Alice star speaks out on 'shock' ending: 'it's so unexpected'

By Polly Foreman

Isabella Pappas - who plays Charlotte in Finding Alice - discussed the show's ending with Heart.co.uk.

**Warning: spoilers for Finding Alice ahead**

Finding Alice is currently airing each Sunday at 9PM on ITV, but the binge-watchers among us can stream all episodes on the ITV Hub.

The ITV drama stars Keeley Hawes as Alice, who is grieving the death of her husband Harry (Jason Merrells) after he mysteriously falls down the stairs of their new 'smart house' that he designed.

Isabella plays Charlotte in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV

If you have watched all six episodes of the drama, you'll be aware that the final episode contained *a lot* of twists and cliffhangers.

We don't get an answer about what happened to Harry, and his secret son George also threatens to expose his other children.

What's more, Alice is seen considering having a baby with Harry's frozen semen, while also suspecting property developer Tanvi of having a secret child with him.

Heart.co.uk recently chatted to Isabella Pappis, who plays Alice's daughter Charlotte, who revealed that she was 'shocked' by the ending, and described it as 'amazing'.

Finding Alice is available to stream on the ITV Hub. Picture: ITV

She said: "The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out.

"I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes. It's not your classic thriller. It's not a thriller, it's not a full-on comedy, it's not a full-on drama, it's all of those things meshed into one.

"I think that's what makes the last episode so amazing, it's the fact that it's not a stereotypical ending, it's not really an ending. It's very open-ended, which I think is also great."

