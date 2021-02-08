Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

Here's what we know about Firefly Lane season two... Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show? Here's what we know...

Firefly Lane has shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release last week, and viewers can't get enough of the new drama.

It stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as lifelong friends Tully and Kate, and the series jumps between the present and past to tell the story of their three-decade-spanning friendship.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans 'rule out' Sheridan Smith as Sausage after hearing voice

The 10-part series was actually based on a book of the same name written by Kristin Hannah, which features a number of storylines and twists that don't feature in the series.

Many people have therefore been questioning whether there will be more episodes of Firefly Lane - here's what we know.

We don't yet know if there will be a second series of Firefly Lane. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Firefly Lane season two?

As yet, Netflix hasn't confirmed a season two - but the streaming service usually waits about a month after a show's launch before doing so.

Firefly Lane was released on 3 February, meaning - if there is another season in the works - we will probably be waiting a little while for confirmation.

Show producer Maggie Friedman previously spoke about a potential second series. saying: "I'm hoping that we get multiple seasons, and you want to make sure that you're doling it out in the right way for that,"

Speaking about his hopes for season two, Ben Lawson, who plays Kate's husband Johnny Ryan, told Oprah Magazine: "There's plenty to go, just from the first novel.

"There's also a sequel. Hopefully audiences delve in and we can continue."

Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl as Tully. Picture: Netflix

What could happen in Firefly Lane series two? **Spoilers ahead**

At the end of season one, it was revealed that Tully and Kate were no longer speaking after a feud - but it wasn't revealed what they fell out about.

After Tully attends Kate's father's funeral, Kate tells her: "No one wants you here."

Tully then responds: "Don't you think you've punished me enough?"

Kate then says: "When I say I couldn't forgive you for what you did, what do you think that meant?"

Season two would likely reveal what happened between them - and a likely reason for their feud can be found in the book, in which they fall out after Tully makes her out to be a bad mum on her talk show.

Speaking about that particular storyline in the book, Katherine Heigl told Oprah Magazine: "Tully was trying to help but in a really thoughtless way that was all about Tully. She doesn't realise that she's publicly humiliating her friend on live television, and at the same time, taking the 14-year-old's side. That would be enough to put a serious rift in the friendship."

The book also has a heartbreaking end - with Kate tragically dying of breast cancer soon after reconciling her friendship with Tully - so it's possible that the series could feature that storyline.

When would be the Firefly Lane season two release date?

We don't yet know when a possible series two would be released, but watch this space...

NOW READ:

Who dies in Firefly Lane and what happens to Kate and Tully?