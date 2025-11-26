I’m A Celeb's first look sees Kelly and Vogue compete in stomach-churning eating challenge

The grisly task was part of a bigger Bushtucker Trial.

Kelly and Vogue went head-to-head in a game of fastest wins. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

I’m A Celeb's latest teaser clip sees Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams eat an entire pig's brain – watch their reactions below.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams are going head-to-head in a stomach-churning eating challenge set to air during tonight's action-packed episode.

Ant and Dec have tasked the Heart presenter, 46, and Irish model, 40, to chew and swallow an entire pig's brain in the latest grim Bushtucker Trial.

The teaser clip released by ITV shows the pair standing on a cartoon-style stage behind two podiums as they race to finish the disgusting snack first, frantically chomping next to their 'vom' buckets.

Both glamorous campmates struggle to keep the revolting morsel down as they battle to win stars for their team as part of a brand new format.

I'm A Celeb - Kelly and Vogue get in on eating trial

The clip is the first look at the reality show's latest game called The Rivals, which pits two celebrity groups against each other.

They will compete in pairs for their chosen side as the other famous contestants watch on in horror, awaiting their own fate.

Champions of the challenge will be whisked off to luxurious Win City, while the losers will be condemned to Doomsville – a different camp with no beds and only rice and beans to survive on.

The campmates were made to watch in horror. Picture: ITV

Eddie could barely keep his eyes on the task. Picture: ITV

Aitch and Shona took comfort in each other. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked's Kemi Rodgers teased the grisly game on Tuesday night, hinting there was more to tackle than just pig's brains.

Stinking fish guts, blood-soaked offal and slithering snakes are also set to appear within the bigger Bushtucker Trial.

2025's campmates have been smashing their challenges this year, with outdoor enthusiast Jack Osbourne earning the maximum twelves stars in last night's tricky task.

The task is part of a new game called The Rivals. Picture: ITV

Despite confessing he was "a little nervous" to face his trial Drown The Hatch, he confidently dived into the underwater chambers to search in the submerged hatches for treasure.

He was given two minutes in each chamber but completed the first part in a speedy 26 seconds and never slowed down, even when faced with eels, toads, mud crabs and water dragons.

Fans branded the Osbourne's star a "machine" for completing his task in record time.