Frauds viewers left obsessed over 'absolutely brilliant' new Suranne Jones drama

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker come together for new ITV drama Frauds. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker are 'at their best' according to fans of the new ITV drama everyone is binge-watching.

Frauds debuted on ITV for the first time this weekend and the fan reviews have been nothing but positive for stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker.

With many already planning to binge-watch their way through the TV series, viewers have called the show "absolutely brilliant" with others saying the two actresses are at their "best".

Frauds is the story of two con women, Bert and Sam, who come together one final time to attempt their biggest art heist.

And the storyline has gripped viewers who tuned in for the debut as one Instagram user wrote: "Already watched it all yesterday from 9am spent the whole Sunday watching and loved every minute of it!!! Never disappointed in anything we watch with you in."

"Absolutely brilliant @suranne_jones @jodiewhitttaker you girls at your best!" added another.

With positive reviews pouring in, here's everything you need to know about Frauds from the plot, to cast and how to watch.

What is Suranne Jones's Frauds about?

Former con artist duo, Sam (Jodie) and Bert (Suranne) have been separated for 10 years after Suranne's character landed in prison.

Upon her release, which she was granted due to her terminal cancer diagnosis, Bert finds her former partner in Spain and convinces her to take on one final, really big, heist.

The Frauds synopsis reads: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime.

"Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both."

Who is in the cast of ITV's Frauds?

Suranne and Jodie lead the cast for the hit ITV crime drama but there's plenty of other brilliant faces in the six-part series. They are:

Talisa García

Christian Cooke

Elizabeth Berrington

Karan Gill

Talking about Jodie, Suranne admitted she was excited to finally work alongside her. She said: "'I'm totally in love with Jodie Whittaker. I mean, I knew her from up the road, having coffees and whatever. But oh my god, I mean, she's so funny. She's hilariously funny. Kind, loyal.

"So generous to a fault. I could cry that I met her - properly - on this. We just clung together and I loved it. Absolutely loved it."

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker have been praised for their roles as Bert and Sam in Frauds. Picture: ITV

How can you watch Frauds?

The first episode debuted on Sunday 5th October with another following on Monday 6th. A new episode will drop every Sunday and Monday for the first three weeks of October.

However, if you have ITVX, all the episodes are available to stream now.

