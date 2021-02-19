Friends fans are just noticing the habit Jennifer Aniston had before saying lines

You won't be able to unsee this... Picture: Warner Bros

By Polly Foreman

One TikTok user said that they 'can't stop hearing this now'.

We've lost count of the amount of hours we've spent rewatching Friends over the past year, but a new revelation about the show has blown our minds.

An eagle-eyed fan has taken to TikTok to highlight the fact that Jennifer Aniston has a habit of clearing her throat before delivering lines in the show.

Responding to the question: "what is a trope in media that once you saw it you could not unsee?', they said: "So technically this isn’t a trope but what I’m about to say is going to ruin your life, especially if you are a big fan of the show Friends.





"If you are a big fan of the show, I’m begging you, scroll away, because I’m going to ruin your life."

The TikTok user added: "Jennifer Aniston has this vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any show that she’s in. It’s very specific and it’s very hard to unsee once you notice it."

A reel of Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat was then played, which came as a huge shock to many TikTok users who hadn't noticed it before.

One person said: ‘I can’t stop hearing that now!’, while another added: ‘I should have scrolled!’

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends from 1994 until 2004. Picture: Getty

Jennifer starred alongside Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer in the hit US sitcom, which aired between 1994 and 2004.

The cast were due to get together for a one-off reunion show, but this has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the reunion, and HBO boss recently told Entertainment Weekly: "The idea is that they would be together. The COVID situation has been complicated - not just for this, but for television production across the board.

"So we're kind of dealing with that as it comes, but it will be this spring."

