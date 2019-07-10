Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers

Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers. Picture: NBC

The One Where Friends Is Removed From Netflix.

Netflix has confirmed that American sitcom Friends will be leaving the streaming site soon - and fans are devastated.

Luckily for those in the UK, however, the show will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Twitter on 9 July, Netflix US shared the devastating news that all 236 episodes would be stripped from the streaming site.

They wrote: "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang," along with a coffee mug Emoji.

A representative of Netflix UK, however, confirmed there was no plan in place to remove the popular series from the US' sister service, stating: “As it stands there are no plans to remove Friends from the UK service.”

READ MORE: Primark have opened a Friends-themed cafe based on Central Perks

Friends is officially leaving Netflix US. Picture: NBC

Since, fans have shared their reactions to the shocking news online.

Smh whats the point of Netflix if we can’t rewatch Friends for 13589043 time. — Abdulwahab (@abz_bfdl) July 10, 2019

pretty little liars and now friends? what are you thinkingggg — Sydney Sierota (@SydneyS34702942) July 10, 2019