Friends fans notice HUGE error at Monica and Chandler's wedding - did you spot it?

Friends fans have noticed a continuity error. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

More fans are starting to notice this continuity error as they rewatch the iconic episode.

Since Friends was finally released on Netflix in January last year, fans of the show are slowly starting to notice a few inconsistencies.

The sitcom was running for ten years and filmed in front of a live audience - so it was bound to happen!

And the latest episode to get picked apart by eagle-eyed viewers, is Monica and Chandler’s wedding which originally aired back in May 2001.

In case you’ve forgotten, the lead up to the big day didn’t exactly run smoothly for the couple as Monica found herself in a row with another bride over a dress.

When Monica headed to a bridal shop with Phoebe and Rachel, they ended up rugby tackling rival Megan to the floor to get their hands on one particular white gown.

But when Megan then went on to book the Swing Kings, Monica was forced to pick between the incredible dress and her husband’s dream of having his favourite band perform at their reception.

She finally decided to give up the dress and went on to book the Swing Kings - but fans have now noticed the band never actually ended up playing at the wedding.

Fans spotted a huge error during Monica and Chandler's wedding. Picture: Getty

While watching a replay of the episode, one fan pointed out on Twitter that the drums on the band reads “Jungle Swing” during the first dance.

MONICA GAVE UP HER DREAM WEDDING DRESS SO CHANDLER COULD HAVE THE SWING KINGS AT THE RECEPTION AND THEY ENDED HAVING THE "JUNGLE SWING" PLAY pic.twitter.com/6WGPr6TUK8 — boobonic plague 🐀 (@LarTeeg) August 31, 2017

Whether it’s just a continuity error or a change of heart from the bride and groom, there's no way of knowing the real reason the Swing Kings never performed at the wedding.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only blunder fans have noticed in the past, as one glaring error happened right at the beginning of the first series.

Cast your minds back all the way to 1994, and Monica's apartment was number 5, and Chandler's was number 4.

But as the season went on, show producers realised that the flat numbers would be higher given how high up the apartment was supposed to be.

So, they changed Monica's flat number 20, and Chandler's to number 19. Who knew?!