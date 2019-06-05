Friends fans notice HUGE error at Monica and Chandler's wedding - did you spot it?

5 June 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 12:02

Friends fans have noticed a continuity error
Friends fans have noticed a continuity error. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

More fans are starting to notice this continuity error as they rewatch the iconic episode.

Since Friends was finally released on Netflix in January last year, fans of the show are slowly starting to notice a few inconsistencies.

The sitcom was running for ten years and filmed in front of a live audience - so it was bound to happen!

And the latest episode to get picked apart by eagle-eyed viewers, is Monica and Chandler’s wedding which originally aired back in May 2001.

In case you’ve forgotten, the lead up to the big day didn’t exactly run smoothly for the couple as Monica found herself in a row with another bride over a dress.

When Monica headed to a bridal shop with Phoebe and Rachel, they ended up rugby tackling rival Megan to the floor to get their hands on one particular white gown.

Read More: Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired

But when Megan then went on to book the Swing Kings, Monica was forced to pick between the incredible dress and her husband’s dream of having his favourite band perform at their reception.

She finally decided to give up the dress and went on to book the Swing Kings - but fans have now noticed the band never actually ended up playing at the wedding.

Fans spotted a huge error during Monica and Chandler's wedding
Fans spotted a huge error during Monica and Chandler's wedding. Picture: Getty

While watching a replay of the episode, one fan pointed out on Twitter that the drums on the band reads “Jungle Swing” during the first dance.

Whether it’s just a continuity error or a change of heart from the bride and groom, there's no way of knowing the real reason the Swing Kings never performed at the wedding.

Read More: Mum sparks furious debate over whether to let her seven-year-old watch Love Island

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only blunder fans have noticed in the past, as one glaring error happened right at the beginning of the first series.

Cast your minds back all the way to 1994, and Monica's apartment was number 5, and Chandler's was number 4.

But as the season went on, show producers realised that the flat numbers would be higher given how high up the apartment was supposed to be.

So, they changed Monica's flat number 20, and Chandler's to number 19. Who knew?!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Lion King will be back on our screens in July 2019

What is The Lion King remake UK release date, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with Beyoncé?
Should your child be allowed to watch Love Island?

Mum sparks furious debate over whether to let her seven-year-old watch Love Island

Lifestyle

Anna looks totally different

Love Island fans uncover make-up free photos of Anna Vakili - and she looks incredible
Eight stars are set to leave the show

Coronation Street spoilers: EIGHT characters set to leave the soap next week
The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back

How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

Trending on Heart

The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party

Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

Weddings

Mike took his own life in March

Mike Thalassitis took his own life after consuming alcohol and cocaine, inquest hears

Celebrities

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years

Bittersweet symphony: How to make the perfect Negroni at home

Food & Health

Mrs Hinch has got herself in hot water

Mrs Hinch 'investigated by ASA' for plugging cleaning products on Instagram

Lifestyle

Holly looks stunning in this mini dress

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's tea dress and nude heels

Celebrities