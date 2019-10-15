Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

The entire cast of Friends have publicly reunited for the first time in years.

Friends fans have been left shocked, emotional and generally overwhelmed after Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the ENTIRE cast of Friends.

Jennifer, who played Rachel in the hit sitcom, created her Instagram page on 15th October, and got people talking with her first post.

The image is a selfie of Jennifer with her Friends’ co-stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

While everyone knows the cast have seen each other since the final episode aired in 2004, it’s been years since fans have been treated to a snap of the whole team back together.

Sharing the picture on her new Instagram page, Jennifer wrote: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Of course, the snap has led to the expected speculation of a reunion film or show from certain – and very hopeful – fans.

Other fans have simply rejoiced over the picture, with many fans admitting they have been “crying” over the reunion picture.

Friends' final episode aired in 2004. Picture: Getty

Friends ran for ten series from 1994 to 2004, and since the cast have continued with separate projects.

On 22nd September, the six main stars of the show marked a quarter of a century since the show first aired on screens, releasing their own special comments on social media.

Courtney Cox wrote on her own page: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys!”

Lisa, who played Phoebe, wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected”, while Matt LeBlanc posted: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

David Schwimmer added to the sentiments with: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you.”

