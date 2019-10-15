Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

15 October 2019, 14:41 | Updated: 15 October 2019, 14:53

Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie
Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The entire cast of Friends have publicly reunited for the first time in years.

Friends fans have been left shocked, emotional and generally overwhelmed after Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the ENTIRE cast of Friends.

Jennifer, who played Rachel in the hit sitcom, created her Instagram page on 15th October, and got people talking with her first post.

READ MORE: The One With Ross' Tan is voted the best Friends episode of all time, but do you agree?

The image is a selfie of Jennifer with her Friends’ co-stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

While everyone knows the cast have seen each other since the final episode aired in 2004, it’s been years since fans have been treated to a snap of the whole team back together.

Sharing the picture on her new Instagram page, Jennifer wrote: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Of course, the snap has led to the expected speculation of a reunion film or show from certain – and very hopeful – fans.

Other fans have simply rejoiced over the picture, with many fans admitting they have been “crying” over the reunion picture.

Friends' final episode aired in 2004
Friends' final episode aired in 2004. Picture: Getty

Friends ran for ten series from 1994 to 2004, and since the cast have continued with separate projects.

On 22nd September, the six main stars of the show marked a quarter of a century since the show first aired on screens, releasing their own special comments on social media.

Courtney Cox wrote on her own page: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys!”

Lisa, who played Phoebe, wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected”, while Matt LeBlanc posted: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

David Schwimmer added to the sentiments with: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you.”

READ MORE: These are the four Friends storylines that were axed from airing

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner?

Who is favourite to win The Circle 2019 and what is the cash prize?
Lady and The Tramp, the remake, will be available from Disney+ next month

Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene
Fan are worried for Dot this winter

EastEnders fans fear for Dot Cotton's life this winter after central heating breaks down in shock plot twist
Sinead's last scenes are set to be emotional

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker says final goodbye to family as she dies in devastating scenes
Frozen 2 asset

Frozen 2 UK release date, new trailer, cast and Disney merchandise revealed

Trending on Heart

Puerto Vallarta is the holiday destination you need to check out

Puerto Vallarta: Mexico’s vibrant beach city you shouldn’t overlook

Travel

The costumes have been deemed inappropriate

Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' and 'inappropriate' Toy Story costumes for Halloween

Fashion

The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea

World's longest rollercoaster at sea set to open in new cruise ship

Lifestyle

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!

When is the Avril Lavigne UK tour, what cities is it in, and how can I get tickets?

Music

The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the month

How will Brexit affect half-term holidays this October 31st and will flights get cancelled?

Travel

The edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone sold for a huge amount

This Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book was just sold for £57,000 – and it’s one of 500 copies