Frozen 2 plot: Trailer, release date, cast and fan theory revealed as Pixar unveil new teaser

Sven, Kristoff, Anna, Elsa and Olaf are back from Frozen 2. Picture: Disney

So what do we know about the Frozen 2 plot? and when is the film released? We have everything you need to know...

Disney Pixar have suprised fans with a brand new trailer for Frozen 2, due to hit cinemas November 22.

The much anticipated sequel for the Nordic themed animation has already caused a stir, with many fans noting it's more sinister tone.

Everyone's favourite characters appear in the trailer, which is centred around Princess Elsa, with cameos from Princess Anna and Kristoff is seen riding Sven the reindeer.

Frozen 2 plot

There isn't much known about the plot other than the detail Disney Pixar have released so far.

The official synopsis reads: "Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle."

Chris Buck, one of the directors, also hinted the film would see the evolution of the main characters, with it mainly entering around Elsa.

"[In Frozen ] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she's just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again," he told Fandango.

"That's what was really good about the short [2015's Frozen Fever ] – we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality... you will see in the next one."

Despite their being little information it hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what might happen in the next film and there are a growing number of fan theories.

Anna having powers

Since Elsa has the power of ice, some have begun speculating that Anna may get powers too that could control summer or autumn.

Princess Elsa gets a girlfriend

Many fans had called for Princess Elsa to get a girlfriend and co-director Jennifer Lee even responded to the calls.

"We have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," said Lee.

"Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

Female villain

Another fan theory claims their will be a female villain outside the land of Arendelle, and she will have fire powers to battle Elsa's ice.