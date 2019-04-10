When is the Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast, how do I get tickets and what's on display?

There's a new Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast - and it looks great! Picture: YouTube / HBO, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans can now visit this amazing new exhibition in Belfast.

Game of Thrones is about come to an end, with the eighth and final season is nearly upon us.

And for those not quite ready to say goodbye to the hit HBO series, we have some exciting news for you - there's a new exhibition!

Here's everything you need to know...

READ MORE: Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke revealed she suffered two brain aneurysms

What's on display at the Game of Thrones exhibition?

GoT fans can now get up close to the sets, costumes and props used in the show.

The exhibition showcases everything from the Winterfell Crypt to the Dragon Skull Pit.

Visitors can also explore the wintry landscapes of the north, Castle Black and, of course, catch a glimpse of the Iron Throne.

The public display also boasts an interactive and immersive experience for fans.

When is the Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast and how can I get tickets?

The display runs from 11th April to 1st September, 2019.

It is being held at the TEC in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for children between the ages of 5-12, and kids under 5 can get in for free.

You can purchase your tickets from the official site here.

When is season 8 of Game of Thrones on TV?

Season 8 kicks off on Sunday 14th April, 2019.

You can watch the first instalment of season 8 on Sky Atlantic from 9pm.

If you don't have Sky, you can stream it on NOW TV.