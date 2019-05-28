Gavin and Stacey: When is the special out? When did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the last episode?

Gavin & Stacey will return later this year with a one-off Christmas special. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

James Corden has confirmed Gavin and Stacey will return later this year.

Gavin and Stacey fans have been celebrating since James Corden revealed the hit comedy show will return for a Christmas Special later this year.

Sharing the news on Twitter, James - who is now the host of his own chat show in the USA – posted a picture of the cover of the script with the caption: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”

From the cast to release date to where the story was left, here’s everything you need to know:

The exciting news was announced by James Corden. Picture: BBC

When is the Gavin & Stacey special out?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Christmas Day, time not yet confirmed.

Who will star in the Gavin & Stacey special?

While the cast of the special has not yet been confirmed, some stars of the show have confirmed or hinted at their involvement by retweeting James Corden’s message and sharing their own excitement.

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, confirmed she’ll be retuning, commenting on her Twitter: “I’m so excited! It’s happening!! See you at Christmas!!!!! #gavinandstacey.”

Mathew Horne, Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman will also be returning to the series.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Other Gavin & Stacey cast members have shown their excitement over the new show. Picture: BBC

When did Gavin & Stacey end? What happened in the last episode of Gavin & Stacey?

The first episode of the comedy series aimed on 13 May 2007 and the last episode on the 1 January 2010.

In the finale of the three series of Gavin and Stacey, there were a few things left on a cliffhanger.

In the episode, Smithy stopped Nessa – the mother of baby Neil – from marrying Dave Coaches at the last minute.

Gavin and Stacey also found out they were expecting their first baby prior to the wedding scenes.

In the final scene of the show, Stacey can be seen heavily pregnant, sitting in the sun with Nessa and Gavin in Barry before Smithy joins them.

At this point it’s not exactly clear whether Smithy and Nessa are romantically together, and we still never found of what happened between Bryn and Jason on the fishing trip.

Let’s hope this is all covered in the special!