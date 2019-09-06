Exclusive

Larry Lamb teases Gavin and Stacey fishing trip may FINALLY be explained in Christmas special

What happened on that fishing trip? Picture: Heart/BBC

Larry Lamb - who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy - has spilled some gossip about the upcoming one-off episode

Theorising about what on earth went down between Jason and Bryn on that infamous Gavin and Stacey fishing trip has occupied a large part of our minds for almost a decade - and it looks like we're about to get some answers.

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC show, has hinted that we may find out more details about the incident in the upcoming Christmas special.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, Larry opened up about the much-discussed storyline, saying: "You might, without giving the game away, there's a possibility you might have more of an idea of what happened".

'The fishing trip' was an ongoing storyline that hinted toward something terrible happening between Bryn and his nephew Jason while they were away on a trip, without ever giving away what happened throughout the show's three series'. It remains to this day the subject of extensive speculation.

Larry also spoke about becoming reunited with his castmates almost 10 years since the series ended in 2010, saying: "It's an extraordinary revisit of the family. And of course when you do anything that's about a family for an extended period of time, the relationship between the actors does become a familial one.

Will we finally find out what happened on that fishing trip? Picture: BBC

"It was absolutely fascinating to get back together after 10 years, which was a bit of a long one. Usually every year or so you get back together to do it again. So this was quite extraordinary really.

The great thing about it is the way they have managed to flip the story over without turning it into anything super spectacular - you just pick up where you left off but you've moved on 10 years.

James Corden announced that Gavin and Stacey would be returning for the one-off special on Twitter earlier this year.

He wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had become an item.