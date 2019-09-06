Exclusive

Larry Lamb teases Gavin and Stacey fishing trip may FINALLY be explained in Christmas special

6 September 2019, 15:43 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 17:11

What happened on that fishing trip?
What happened on that fishing trip? Picture: Heart/BBC

Larry Lamb - who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy - has spilled some gossip about the upcoming one-off episode

Theorising about what on earth went down between Jason and Bryn on that infamous Gavin and Stacey fishing trip has occupied a large part of our minds for almost a decade - and it looks like we're about to get some answers.

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC show, has hinted that we may find out more details about the incident in the upcoming Christmas special.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, Larry opened up about the much-discussed storyline, saying: "You might, without giving the game away, there's a possibility you might have more of an idea of what happened".

'The fishing trip' was an ongoing storyline that hinted toward something terrible happening between Bryn and his nephew Jason while they were away on a trip, without ever giving away what happened throughout the show's three series'. It remains to this day the subject of extensive speculation.

Read more: James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Larry also spoke about becoming reunited with his castmates almost 10 years since the series ended in 2010, saying: "It's an extraordinary revisit of the family. And of course when you do anything that's about a family for an extended period of time, the relationship between the actors does become a familial one.

Will we finally find out what happened on that fishing trip?
Will we finally find out what happened on that fishing trip? Picture: BBC

"It was absolutely fascinating to get back together after 10 years, which was a bit of a long one. Usually every year or so you get back together to do it again. So this was quite extraordinary really.

The great thing about it is the way they have managed to flip the story over without turning it into anything super spectacular - you just pick up where you left off but you've moved on 10 years.

James Corden announced that Gavin and Stacey would be returning for the one-off special on Twitter earlier this year.

He wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had become an item.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

James Cracknell is appearing on 2019's Strictly

Who is James Cracknell? Strictly 2019 star and Olympic rower who's married to Beverley Turner
Helen Skelton became a victim of a phone call scammer

Helen Skelton reveals scammers stole £70,000 of savings from her bank account with phone call hoax
Here's what the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 finalists are up to now..

Who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and where are last year's finalists now?
Will Emily Atack replace Jamie Laing on Strictly?

Who will replace Jamie Laing on Strictly 2019? Emily Atack rumoured to take over after MIC star's injury
Motsi Mabuse is the new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel

Who is Motsi Mabuse? Meet the new Strictly 2019 judge replacing Darcey Bussell

Trending on Heart

15 phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl quotes on kindness, love, magic and childhood

15 phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl quotes on kindness, love, magic and childhood

Lifestyle

Jamie Laing is a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Jamie Laing? ex-Strictly 2019 contestant and Made In Chelsea star

Celebrities

Alexandra' boyfriend has just been diagnosed with cancer

Alexandra Burke shares touching post after finding out boyfriend Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

Celebrities

A slow internet connection can dull your browsing experience

You could get compensation for slow internet connections after new rules passed

Lifestyle

Here's how to get rid of stains from your cutlery

Mum gets rid of rust stains and water marks from kitchen knives using simple household item

Lifestyle

The popular umbrella was designed to withstand extreme weather

This £12 'wind-proof' umbrella is a winter must-have - and it's an Amazon best-seller

Lifestyle