GBBO viewers in uproar over the bizarre way Paul Hollywood eats a burger

Paul Hollywood shocked GBBO viewers last night. Picture: Channel 4

Judge Paul Hollywood raised eyebrows on Bake Off last night with the way he dissected the contestants' burgers.

There was another dramatic episode of the Great British Bake Off last night as the amateur bakers took on the dreaded bread week.

But while tear’n’share, floury buns and an epic showstopper were on the menu for the contestants, it was judge Paul Hollywood who got fans talking on Twitter.

For the technical, the 53-year-old tasked the bakers with making burger baps along with a burger as well.

When it came to judging the ten juicy offerings, Paul didn't pick up the fast food and bite into it, instead, he brought out a fork and picked away at it.

Paul Hollywood ate a burger with a fork. Picture: Channel 4

And viewers at home were shocked and horrified in equal measures, as one wrote on Twitter: “It annoys me how they are just taking a fork to the burger. Get stuck in, Paul and Prue! #GBBO”

Another wrote: “STOP EATING THE BURGERS SIDEWAYS WITH A FORK #GBBO”

While a third added: “It's official, Paul Hollywood cannot be trusted. Why did you make them do this and WHY are you eating the patty part with a fork??

“BITE THE BURGER YOU MADE THEM MAKE WHAT IS HAPPENING?! #GBBO”.

One angry fan even blasted: "Already didn't like Paul Hollywood, but watching him pick at the side of those burgers with a fork and taste the tiniest morsel ever fills me with hatred."

It's official, Paul Hollywood cannot be trusted. Why did you make them do this and WHY are you eating the patty part with a fork?? BITE THE BURGER YOU MADE THEM MAKE WHAT IS HAPPENING?! #GBBO — erin (@ErinKys) September 11, 2019

STOP EATING THE BURGERS SIDEWAYS WITH A FORK #GBBO — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) September 10, 2019

WHO EATS A BURGER WITH A FORK #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vzfNXKoPkG — ✨ Jess ✨ (@JE55ICAAAA) September 10, 2019

Elsewhere on the Channel 4 show Amelia Le Bruin sadly had to say goodbye to the tent as Michael was awarded Star Baker.

Amelia failed to rise to the challenge and left Paul and Prue Leith unimpressed with her under-cooked burger baps, and sub-par caterpillar loaf.

Fashion designer Amelia said that she was "absolutely gutted" to be leaving the show already.

"I've always, always, always said that Bread Week for me would be about survival - and I just didn't survive," she said.

Meanwhile, star baker Michael received the first Hollywood handshake of the series for his keralan star bread tear & share during the signature challenge.