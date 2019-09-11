GBBO viewers in uproar over the bizarre way Paul Hollywood eats a burger

11 September 2019, 12:04

Paul Hollywood shocked GBBO viewers last night
Paul Hollywood shocked GBBO viewers last night. Picture: Channel 4

Judge Paul Hollywood raised eyebrows on Bake Off last night with the way he dissected the contestants' burgers.

There was another dramatic episode of the Great British Bake Off last night as the amateur bakers took on the dreaded bread week.

But while tear’n’share, floury buns and an epic showstopper were on the menu for the contestants, it was judge Paul Hollywood who got fans talking on Twitter.

For the technical, the 53-year-old tasked the bakers with making burger baps along with a burger as well.

When it came to judging the ten juicy offerings, Paul didn't pick up the fast food and bite into it, instead, he brought out a fork and picked away at it.

Paul Hollywood ate a burger with a fork
Paul Hollywood ate a burger with a fork. Picture: Channel 4

And viewers at home were shocked and horrified in equal measures, as one wrote on Twitter: “It annoys me how they are just taking a fork to the burger. Get stuck in, Paul and Prue! #GBBO”

Read More: Bake Off's Paul Hollywood still 'madly in love' with ex Summer as he tries to win her back with desperate texts

Another wrote: “STOP EATING THE BURGERS SIDEWAYS WITH A FORK #GBBO”

While a third added: “It's official, Paul Hollywood cannot be trusted. Why did you make them do this and WHY are you eating the patty part with a fork??

“BITE THE BURGER YOU MADE THEM MAKE WHAT IS HAPPENING?! #GBBO”.

Read More: Bake Off's Paul Hollywood 'earns NINE times more than GBBO co-stars' as he rakes in £9.1 MILLION in just one year

One angry fan even blasted: "Already didn't like Paul Hollywood, but watching him pick at the side of those burgers with a fork and taste the tiniest morsel ever fills me with hatred."

Elsewhere on the Channel 4 show Amelia Le Bruin sadly had to say goodbye to the tent as Michael was awarded Star Baker.

Amelia failed to rise to the challenge and left Paul and Prue Leith unimpressed with her under-cooked burger baps, and sub-par caterpillar loaf.

Fashion designer Amelia said that she was "absolutely gutted" to be leaving the show already.

"I've always, always, always said that Bread Week for me would be about survival - and I just didn't survive," she said.

Meanwhile, star baker Michael received the first Hollywood handshake of the series for his keralan star bread tear & share during the signature challenge.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The two soap stars were involved in a shock row

Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie accused of 'threatening to stab' Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas in shock TV Choice Awards row
James Argent has opened up about his weight

James Argent jokes about his body fat after 'failing to swim the Channel' despite dramatic weight loss
Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson

Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson
Emmerdale has been cancelled tonight

Why isn't Emmerdale on tonight? Why ITV have cancelled the soap this evening
Dublin Murders is coming to the BBC this October

When is Dublin Murders on TV, who’s in the cast and is the drama based on true events?

Trending on Heart

A man has spent £30k on a £100 speeding fine

Dad spends £30k of his children’s inheritance fighting £100 speeding fine

Lifestyle

Gemma Collins has revealed that she's using weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins stuns fans with swimsuit snap after revealing she's back on controversial weight loss injections

Celebrities

Louis Tomlinson's sister died in March

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité died after accidentally overdosing on drugs cocktail, inquest rules

Celebrities

Amber appears to have moved on from Greg...

Love Island winner Amber Gill spotted 'getting cosy' with Hollyoaks star

Celebrities

Holly looks chic on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's sleek black trousers and jumper

Celebrities

Amanda Holden took part in a skydive to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise

Emotional Amanda Holden fights back tears after completing Heart's Big Skydive with brave teen who lost her mum