Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

20 June 2019, 13:52

Gemma Collins went full GC on Crystal Maze
Gemma Collins went full GC on Crystal Maze. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

Gemma Collins bought out the GC yet again as she appeared on Crystal Maze.

Gemma Collins has made a name for herself on a variety of reality shows, including TOWIE, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and First Dates.

Now, the 38-year-old has recently had a go on the Channel 4's Crystal Maze.

In the episode, Gemma treated viewers to another one of her classic diva moments as she freaked out during one of the rounds.

During one of the rounds, Gemma had to make her way through a virtual maze using the direction of her teammates, Carol Vorderman, Rick Edwards and Ellie Taylor.

The other stars had to instruct Gemma through the maze
The other stars had to instruct Gemma through the maze. Picture: Channel 4
Gemma called for the producers to step in during the round
Gemma called for the producers to step in during the round. Picture: Channel 4

However, after failing to communicate well with the team, the GC exclaimed: ““No, sorry, tell the prouder they’ve got to sort it out.”

As Rick attempted to keep instructing Gemma, she said: “No, hang on, stop the game.”

In the end, Gemma completed the game and got her hands on the crystal.

After coming out of the room to greet her team, she said to her team: “Sorry I had a go at you, I had to have a diva moment.”

Gemma Collins later apologised to the team
Gemma Collins later apologised to the team. Picture: Channel 4

She went on to say: “You was messing up, you can’t say ‘twice on the red’, you had to measure that big step going forward.

“Because your big step and my big step might be different. I could have done that in one!”

All was well though, as Gemma hugged it out with Rick, who was guiding her through the virtual reality space.

The full episode will air on Channel 4 this Friday.

