Gemma Collins 'threatens to quit' Dancing On Ice after Holly Willoughby SLAMS her diva behaviour on This Morning

Holly and Phil publicly condemned Gemma on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby criticised Gemma's lack of professionalism while presenting yesterday's episode of This Morning

Gemma Collins is said to have been in 'floods of tears' after hearing what Holly Willoughby said about her behaviour on Dancing On Ice - and she's reportedly threatened to quit the show.

Gemma was reportedly in 'floods of tears' after hearing Holly's words. Picture: ITV

Holly, 37, who presents DOI, spoke about Gemma's behaviour on yesterday's This Morning, publicly condemning her for holding up rehearsals because she wanted to take a nap. She also apparently left Sunday night's show (on which she wasn't performing) 25-minutes early because she was 'bored'.

Speaking alongside co-host Phillip Schofield, 56, Holly said: “I love Gemma. I’m a big fan of hers. I love her on the show.

“But I do think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride.”

Phil then added that she had help up 'the whole studio' on Sunday for 'having a nap'.

Speaking about Gemma's behaviour, a source told The Sun: “Gemma’s a nightmare but is getting away with it because producers know she’s the biggest draw.

“On the first show she told an exec she was the star so shouldn’t have to be in group performances or stand on the balcony to watch the others.

“On social media she makes out she’s pals with them but in reality she doesn’t care.”

And an insider close to Gemma, 37, said she left because she was 'exhausted', adding: “She’s devastated by everything that’s been said about her and is threatening to quit. She’s feeling there’s a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star.”

Gemma is due to perform her second dance this Sunday.

In other Dancing On Ice news, Megan Barton Hanson publicly slammed boyfriend Wes Nelson's partner Vanessa Bauer on her Instagram stories yesterday, accusing her of strategically breaking up with her own boyfriend to grab headlines.

Dancing On Ice Continues this Sunday on ITV at 6PM.

NOW READ:

Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger after whirlwind romance

Viewers brand Megan Barton Hanson a 'scorned ex' for her reaction to Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer's Dancing On Ice performance