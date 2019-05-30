Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars. Picture: Instagram

Geordie More will give reality fans an access-all-areas look at how their lives have changed since leaving the show

Geordie Shore fans are in for a treat later this year as a spin-off series following the hit reality show’s ex-cast members has been confirmed.

Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan and Aaron Chalmers are among the famous faces set to appear on 'Geordie More' – a six-part special that revisits some of Newcastle's best-loved stars.

And with reports claiming the cast have already started filming for the reunion style set-up, here’s everything you need to know about MTV's new show.

Pregnant Marnie Simpson will reportedly feature in 'Geordie More'. Picture: Getty

What's the Geordie Shore spin-off?

Geordie More will follow the lives of the original Geordie Shore cast, eight years after the show first aired.

The series is set to feature six, 44-minute episodes of behind-the-scenes footage to update fans on how their favourite reality stars’ lives have changed.

Former party boy Gaz Beadle is rumoured for the spin-off. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for MTV said: “We’re really excited to reunite viewers with some of the most influential and most loved cast members.

“We can’t wait to show how life has changed for this lot since leaving the Geordie house and catch up with them as they continue to navigate their way into adulthood.”

Who will star in 'Geordie More'?

TV sources are claiming the cast of the new reality series will feature Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei, Holly Hagan and Aaron Chalmers, as well as a string of other ex-stars.

Marnie, 26, recently revealed she was expecting a baby boy with ex-Union J singer Casey Johnson and has also been working hard on building a beauty empire.

Former party boy Gaz and his girlfriend Emma McVey welcomed baby Chester in January last year.

And as well as new businesses and babies, former favourite Aaron Chalmers has been carving out a career for himself in mixed martial arts since leaving the show.

He said: "The plan is to be fully retired by 40 with a good MMA career behind me and a good wrestling career behind me and then I can sit back and say, 'Look, I’ve done the best I can possibly do.'"

So it will be an interesting look at how the cast have changed since The North's most notorious partygoers have settled down.

When will 'Geordie More' air?

MTV haven’t announced an official start date for Geordie More but it’s expected to hit screens later this year.

It's the latest in a whole host of spin-off reality shows the network has commissioned in the wake of Geordie Shore's success, including The Charlotte Show and Geordie Cribs.