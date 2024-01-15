Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram/geesteelx

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Georgia Steel on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Georgia Steel, whose relationships with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird caused a stir on the show. Georgia also found a connection with Toby Aromolaran during Love Island Games last year, so will these two reconcile on Love Island All Stars?

Who is Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Georgia Steel is looking for love. Picture: ITV

How old is Georgia Steel?

Georgia Steel is 25-years-old.

When asked why she was returning to Love Island, Georgia said: "I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car - I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go."

What is Georgia Steel's Instagram?

Georgia Steel's Instagram is @geesteelx.

She often posts images of her stunning outfits.

Where is Georgia Steel from?

Georgia Steel is from York.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Georgia spoke about how she thinks this series will be different, stating:

"I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences, I think that'll create an instant connection."

Georgia Steel is looking for love. Picture: Instagram/@geesteelx

What season of Love Island was Georgia Steel on?

Georgia Steel was on series four of Love Island in 2018.

Her fellow contestants included Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson, Adam Collard and Megan Barton-Hanson, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham winning the show.

Who was Georgia Steel coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Whilst on Love Island, Georgia coupled up with Josh Denzel, however he broke her heart when he returned from Casa Amour with Kaz Crossley.

Georgia was then in a relationship with Sam Bird, however the pair chose to leave Love Island when they weren't allowed to couple up with each other.

The pair dated after the show, however their relationship came to an end a few months later.

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia and Toby met on Love Island Games last year and managed to build a strong connection.

Unfortunately when the pair were dumped from the island, their partnership fizzled out and they are both currently single.

What has Georgia Steel done since Love Island?

Since appearing on Love Island, Georgia has gone on to star in various TV shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach.

Georgia was also a contestant on Love Island Games in 2023.

