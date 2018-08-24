Gillian Anderson lined up to play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

By Alice Westoby

The Fall actress is to be tipped for the role when The Crown returns to Netflix.

Reports have tipped Gillian Anderson as Netflix's first pick to join the cast of The Crown as none other than former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.

According to the Daily Mail, producers are keen to get the 50 year old star of The Fall on board.

The next series of The Crown will take the show into the new era with the original cast not appearing as their characters age.

They have been replaced by an equally star studded line up with Olivia Coleman taking over Claire Foy's reign as the Queen and Helena Bonham-Carter taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

Claire Foy as the Queen and Matt Smith as Prince Philip | Picture: Netflix

The new era also means new politicians and Margaret Thatcher will likely become the leader of the Conservative Party in one of the next two series of the programme which explores a decade of Queen Elizabeth's reign per season.

The third series will also look at the breakdown of Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon and will see the introduction of a controversial character, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Other than her role in The Fall, Gillian Anderson has also starred on stages across London and is of course most famous for her role as Agent Dana Scully in sci-fi drama, The X Files.