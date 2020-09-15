Exclusive

Gino D'Acampo explains why he refused to watch old episodes of Family Fortunes as he takes over as host

By Naomi Bartram

Gino D'Acampo has told us he hasn't spoken to Vernon Kay after taking over as Family Fortunes host.

Family Fortunes is officially returning to ITV this weekend, with This Morning favourite Gino D'Acampo taking the reins.

The original game show hasn’t aired since 2002, when Les Dennis fronted it. However, Vernon Kay hosted the ‘All Star’ version with celebrity families from 2006 to 2015.

And now chef Gino is ready to put his very own stamp on it, telling us he didn’t want to watch old episodes in case they ‘influenced’ the way he wanted to present it.

In an exclusive interview with Heart.co.uk, the star said: “One thing I wanted to do was not to watch old Family Fortunes with Vernon and Les Dennis.

Gino D'ACampo is fronting the new series of Family Fortunes. Picture: ITV

“I entered it as Gino and thought ‘if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be done my way,’ without too much studying or watching.

“I really went there to play more than present.”

Speaking about his predecessors Vernon and Les, the dad-of-three went on: “They did an amazing job and everybody loved Les and Vernon when they did it.

“But I wanted to do it as Gino, I didn’t want to get any tips and I didn’t even talk to Les or Vernon because I didn’t want to be influenced by them.”

The rebooted Family Fortunes will see Gino, 44, lead two families through a series of rounds as they battle it out to guess the most popular replies to survey-based questions.

They'll be competing for the chance to win single, double and 'big money', and will also be able to win extra prizes along the way.

Meanwhile, Gino also spoke to us about the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity as a new bunch of celebrities head to North Wales for an extra special coronavirus-safe version.

After the series moved to the haunted Gwrych Castle due to travel restrictions, Gino - who shares sons Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15, and daughter Mia, 7, with wife Jessica - said the show is going to be just as good.

“Honestly I wouldn’t care where it was,” he told us, continuing: "Even in Australia, you’re confined in an area so you could be anywhere in the world, it’s not like you’re going around and enjoying Australia.

“A show like that could be wherever you want, as long as Ant and Dec are going to be there, everything is going to be absolutely fine.”

He also added that he’s desperate to see his best friend and Road Trip co-star Gordon Ramsay join the line up.

“I would really love to see Gordon in there to see how he would do it under pressure.

He added: “There’d be a lot of swearing and he would probably kill someone in the middle of the show.”

Family Fortunes starts on ITV on Sunday, September 20 at 8PM and will run weekly for ten episodes.

