Gogglebox 2019: Which families are in the cast for the new series?

Mary and Giles will be back on Gogglebox for 2019. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox is back for another year and here are the families that will be part of the cast for the latest series.

Gogglebox burst back onto screens in February and here's everything you need to know about the families who are starring on their sofas for the most recent series of the Channel 4 show.

There are no new families joining the cast so here are the favourites that will remain on our screens...

Amira and Iqra

Dave and Shirley

Ellie and Issy

Giles and Mary

Pete and Sophie

The Malone family

Mary and Marina

Jenny and Lee

The Siddiqui family

Pete and Lynne

The McCormick family

The Michael family

The Woerdenweber family

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan

Marcus, Mica, Sachelle and Shuggy

How many episodes are there in Gogglebox 2019?

Channel 4 are yet to confirm how many episodes there will be in this series of Gogglebox.

In the past, series have typically run for fifteen weeks with fifteen episodes and this series will likely follow suit meaning it should wrap up in June.

When can I watch Gogglebox?

Gogglebox will air every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

If you miss an episode Gogglebox is available to watch on catch up on their online service, All4.