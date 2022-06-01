Gogglebox signs First Dates star Fred Sirieix and fiancee Fruitcake

1 June 2022, 10:17 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 10:24

Fred will appear on Gogglebox with his fiancee
Fred will appear on Gogglebox with his fiancee. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Fred Sirieix, who rose to fame as the maître d' on Channel 4 series First Dates, will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Channel 4 has signed up Fred Sirieix and his fiancee Fruitcake for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which starts on June 10.

Fred, 50, shot to fame as the maître d' on First Dates, and has since had an extensive TV career.

He will be joined on the sofa by his fiancee, and has told The Sun that he's 'delighted' to be appearing on the show.

"It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!", he told The Sun.

"I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too."

Fred and his fiancee will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox
Fred and his fiancee will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Fred and Fruitcake tend to keep their relationship private, so this will be the first time that fans will get an insight into his family life.

A source told the publication: "Viewers have really come to know and love Fred, so seeing him with his own sweetheart for the first time will be a real treat for fans. 

"He’s included Fruitcake in a few Instagram snaps before but never like this.

"Of course, we’re expecting to see some top class snacks on his table too."

Fred and Fruitcake got engaged in March 2020, with the maître d'announcing the happy news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of the pair of them together with the caption: "#fruitcake said yes" alongside an engagement ring emoji.

