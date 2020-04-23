Gogglebox hit by 163 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner of not social distancing

23 April 2020, 10:33 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 10:36

Gogglebox has received 163 Ofcom complaints
Gogglebox has received 163 Ofcom complaints. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner from Gogglebox have been accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Gogglebox bosses vowed to keep the show on air to cheer us all up.

But now Ofcom has received 163 complaints about the show after sisters Ellie and Izzi were accused of breaking the UK lockdown rules by watching TV in the same room.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

Ellie's boyfriend Nat has taken Izzi's place on the show for the past two weeks, as the siblings don’t live in the same household.

However, the pair reunited on Friday’s episode (April 17) and were seen sitting two metres apart on totally different sofas.

Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi were back on the show
Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi were back on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Despite the sister following social distancing rules, many fans were left furious that they were mixing in each other’s houses during lockdown.

Read More: Who is Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat? And why has sister Izzi been replaced?

According to The Sun, this led to 163 people complaining to Ofcom, and many more taking to social media with their fury.

There was such an uproar, that Channel 4 has been forced to release a statement, explaining: “Most of the families live together but where they don’t, they are complying with PHE [Public Health England] social distancing guidelines.

“Gogglebox will only film with families where it’s safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount.”

This comes after one viewers slammed on Twitter: “Ellie’s boyfriend was stepping in for Izzi. So how come she’s now back and mixing households? God what I would give to see my family!!"

"So wait... izzi and ellie have completely broken lockdown rules and moved back in with each other??? how is that allowed?,” said another, while a third added: “#GoggleboxSocial distancing doesn’t really work when you’re breathing in the air, touching the same objects, in the same house, lol.”

Bosses previously revealed that a number of changes have been made during the ongoing health crisis, including the installation of stationary cameras in stars living rooms.

Lee Riley has also moved into friend Jenny Newby’s caravan so the pair can continue being filmed for the series, while Mary and Marina have not been filming at all.

Fan favourite Sid Siddiqui has also been noticeably absent from the show.

He recently updated fans on his Twitter page, writing: “A big hi to all my friends.

“I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends. I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind and beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness.”

What are the government rules on social distancing?

The government's website states there are only four reasons you should leave your house:

- shopping for basic necessities, such as food

- medical reasons

- exercise such as walking, running or cycling once per day

- travelling to work if you are a key worker or absolutely cannot work from home

When you do leave your house, you should remain at least two metres away from everyone else.

Now Read: Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper 'left fighting for his life' after whole family catches coronavirus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Chase viewers fumed over the latest episode

The Chase viewers outraged as contestant takes £2,000 from team after scoring 0
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £120 blue floral maxi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS
Rhonda Paul is one of the favourite Too Hot To Handle contestants

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Rhonda Paul, what is her Instagram and is she still with Sharron?
Too Hot To Handle's Matthew Smith has been on TV before

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew 'Jesus' Smith is unrecognisable on America's Next Top Model

Trending on Heart

The dad credits a breathing technique with helping him recover from coronavirus

Dad reveals breathing technique helped him recover from coronavirus in intensive care unit

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby confessed her husband Dan Baldwin is irritating her as he works at home

Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan Baldwin's 'really annoying' lockdown habit as she rages on This Morning

Celebrities

Mark Wright tells Craig David he is a huge fan

Craig David left speechless as Mark Wright reveals he idolised him as a 12-year-old, and tried to find him in Miami

Celebrities

The latest advice on cycling during lockdown

Can you cycle for lockdown exercise? Latest government and expert advice

News

Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown

Separated couples who exploit lockdown rules to stop parents seeing children could face court action

Lifestyle