Gogglebox hit by 163 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner of not social distancing

Gogglebox has received 163 Ofcom complaints. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner from Gogglebox have been accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Gogglebox bosses vowed to keep the show on air to cheer us all up.

But now Ofcom has received 163 complaints about the show after sisters Ellie and Izzi were accused of breaking the UK lockdown rules by watching TV in the same room.

Ellie's boyfriend Nat has taken Izzi's place on the show for the past two weeks, as the siblings don’t live in the same household.

However, the pair reunited on Friday’s episode (April 17) and were seen sitting two metres apart on totally different sofas.

Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi were back on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Despite the sister following social distancing rules, many fans were left furious that they were mixing in each other’s houses during lockdown.

According to The Sun, this led to 163 people complaining to Ofcom, and many more taking to social media with their fury.

There was such an uproar, that Channel 4 has been forced to release a statement, explaining: “Most of the families live together but where they don’t, they are complying with PHE [Public Health England] social distancing guidelines.

“Gogglebox will only film with families where it’s safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount.”

This comes after one viewers slammed on Twitter: “Ellie’s boyfriend was stepping in for Izzi. So how come she’s now back and mixing households? God what I would give to see my family!!"

So why are ellie and izzi back together? #Gogglebox — ♡ Steph✌ (@xstephster) April 17, 2020

How are Ellie and Izzi watching tv together, they don't live in the same house, do they?

Social isolation???#Gogglebox — Tina🌼📚🧶⛱☀️📸🐕🌷 (@tinkerbelletina) April 17, 2020

"So wait... izzi and ellie have completely broken lockdown rules and moved back in with each other??? how is that allowed?,” said another, while a third added: “#GoggleboxSocial distancing doesn’t really work when you’re breathing in the air, touching the same objects, in the same house, lol.”

Bosses previously revealed that a number of changes have been made during the ongoing health crisis, including the installation of stationary cameras in stars living rooms.

Lee Riley has also moved into friend Jenny Newby’s caravan so the pair can continue being filmed for the series, while Mary and Marina have not been filming at all.

Fan favourite Sid Siddiqui has also been noticeably absent from the show.

A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe pic.twitter.com/nKwhhRxM15 — sid siddiqui (@goggleboxsid) April 18, 2020

He recently updated fans on his Twitter page, writing: “A big hi to all my friends.

“I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends. I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind and beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness.”

What are the government rules on social distancing?

The government's website states there are only four reasons you should leave your house:

- shopping for basic necessities, such as food

- medical reasons

- exercise such as walking, running or cycling once per day

- travelling to work if you are a key worker or absolutely cannot work from home

When you do leave your house, you should remain at least two metres away from everyone else.

