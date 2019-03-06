Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper sheds 3 stone in 12 weeks after diabetes diagnosis

Jonathan Tapper has shown off his impressive weight loss. Picture: Do The Unthinkable

The Channel 4 favourite blamed his weight gain on taking part in the fly on the wall show.

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper has shed three stone in just 12 weeks.

The 51-year-old is a favourite on the Channel 4 show alongside his wife Nikki and children Josh and Amy so fans will likely be shocked to see his transformation.

Outside of his life as a TV star, Jonathan is a chauffeur by profession and blames his long hours sitting down in cars and on the sofa for his unhealthy lifestyle.

But he admitted after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015 he has become "more conscious" of his lifestyle but this year he decided to make a change and signed up to meal prep food plan Do The Unthinkable from Musclefood and has seen the pounds drop off.

Gogglebox fans will be shocked by his weight loss. Picture: Do The Unthinkable

He said: “Since starting the programme my focus has changed. It’s not all about work anymore, instead it’s me and my health, making sure I get my exercise in and eat at the same time every day.

Jonathan has seen his daily calorie intake go from 3,000 a day to 1,800 and has combined this with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

He said: “I’ve really noticed a change in my physical ability since I started and as the weight’s dropped off and my flexibility had improved, it’s much easier to move around.

Josh, Jonathan, Amy and Nikki on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

"Physically and mentally I feel better than I ever have. There’s no going back to my old ways, snacking on crisps and eating high calorie food.

"I’m going to keep on with the Do The Unthinkable workouts and meals plans and will hopefully see more weight fall off.”