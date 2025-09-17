Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

By Claire Blackmore

Channel 4 star Amy Tapper, 26, showed off her slender figure on Instagram after dropping three dress sizes this year.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper updated fans on her incredible weight loss journey this week, sharing a brand new photo of herself looking slimmer than ever on a night out.

The reality star, 26, was pictured confidently posing in fitted black trousers and a ruffled white blouse as she beamed into the camera for the outfit snap.

Showing off her slender shape to followers on social media, she captioned the smiling image: "Thank god I got the bathroom memo😜🩷."

The Channel 4 favourite, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2018, has shed a whopping seven stone since deciding to overhaul her lifestyle, using a combination of exercise and Mounjaro to drop the pounds.

Instagram users praised Amy's efforts online, flooding her post with kind comments about her trim appearance.

"You look incredible. Proof what hard work and determination can do. You look so healthy," wrote one follower.

A second said: "You look absolutely amazing."

"Wowow stunning!!!," penned a third fan, while another added: "So stun❤️."

This year, the North Londoner revealed she was down three dress sizes thanks to personal training sessions and weight loss jabs, which she started injecting in June 2024.

Amy explained she felt compelled to try the appetite suppressant when she "felt there was nothing else" she could do.

"It’s changed my life," she said, while speaking about her weekly dose of medication.

"I get annoyed though that some people call it the ‘lazy way out’."

Amy has previously spoken about her weight loss struggles, explaining that she's tried hard to shift excess pounds before but made no real progress.

Now, she's wearing clothes she never thought she would get back into – something the telly star is thrilled about.

"I'm fitting into size 18 clothes for the first time since I was 15 or 16 – it's hard for me to believe," she told The Sun.

"I don’t want people to think that I’ve sat around for the last 17 years of my life not trying to lose weight.

"I want people to know that this has been my only option to get this far."

It's not just Mounjaro that has helped Amy transform her body and health, she has been consistently working with a personal trainer for years, too.

Praising her fitness coach Natasha Ram online, she posted a sweet tribute thanking her for her support during this time of transformation.

"You are not only my personal trainer but truly a friend and more like a therapist - I couldn’t do any of this without you and your ongoing support, thank you for everything," she gushed.