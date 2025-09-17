Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

17 September 2025, 11:43

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.
Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

By Claire Blackmore

Channel 4 star Amy Tapper, 26, showed off her slender figure on Instagram after dropping three dress sizes this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper updated fans on her incredible weight loss journey this week, sharing a brand new photo of herself looking slimmer than ever on a night out.

The reality star, 26, was pictured confidently posing in fitted black trousers and a ruffled white blouse as she beamed into the camera for the outfit snap.

Showing off her slender shape to followers on social media, she captioned the smiling image: "Thank god I got the bathroom memo😜🩷."

The Channel 4 favourite, who appeared on the show from 2013 to 2018, has shed a whopping seven stone since deciding to overhaul her lifestyle, using a combination of exercise and Mounjaro to drop the pounds.

Amy, 26, revealed her slimmed-down figure online.
Amy, 26, revealed her slimmed-down figure online. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

Instagram users praised Amy's efforts online, flooding her post with kind comments about her trim appearance.

"You look incredible. Proof what hard work and determination can do. You look so healthy," wrote one follower.

A second said: "You look absolutely amazing."

"Wowow stunning!!!," penned a third fan, while another added: "So stun❤️."

She's undergone an impressive body transformation over the last few years.
She's undergone an impressive body transformation over the last few years. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

This year, the North Londoner revealed she was down three dress sizes thanks to personal training sessions and weight loss jabs, which she started injecting in June 2024.

Amy explained she felt compelled to try the appetite suppressant when she "felt there was nothing else" she could do.

"It’s changed my life," she said, while speaking about her weekly dose of medication.

"I get annoyed though that some people call it the ‘lazy way out’."

Amy has dropped three dress sizes this year alone.
Amy has dropped three dress sizes this year alone. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

Amy has previously spoken about her weight loss struggles, explaining that she's tried hard to shift excess pounds before but made no real progress.

Now, she's wearing clothes she never thought she would get back into – something the telly star is thrilled about.

"I'm fitting into size 18 clothes for the first time since I was 15 or 16 – it's hard for me to believe," she told The Sun.

"I don’t want people to think that I’ve sat around for the last 17 years of my life not trying to lose weight.

"I want people to know that this has been my only option to get this far."

It's not just Mounjaro that has helped Amy transform her body and health, she has been consistently working with a personal trainer for years, too.

Praising her fitness coach Natasha Ram online, she posted a sweet tribute thanking her for her support during this time of transformation.

"You are not only my personal trainer but truly a friend and more like a therapist - I couldn’t do any of this without you and your ongoing support, thank you for everything," she gushed.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

Trending on Heart

Collin Farrell has revealed what he loves about being a dad

Colin Farrell reveals his favourite thing about being a dad

Joe revealed his romantic gesture to his unimpressed wife.

Joe Swash left cringing as tattoo tribute to Stacey Solomon goes disastrously wrong

Matt explained that James's condition went downhill 'so fast'.

Matt Willis shares worrying health update on Busted bandmate James Bourne

Ed Sheeran has revealed what it's like writing songs for Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran reveals what it's like to write songs for Justin Bieber

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival