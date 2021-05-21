Are Jenny and Lee leaving Gogglebox?

21 May 2021, 14:04

Gogglebox fans are questioning whether Jenny and Lee are leaving Gogglebox
Have Jenny and Lee left Gogglebox? Here's what we know...

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have been making us laugh on Gogglebox since 2014.

The pair usually reside at Lee’s caravan in Sand Le Mere, with Jenny moving in with her best friend while the show is airing.

But fans of the show have recently been asking whether Jenny and Lee are leaving Gogglebox after they shared an Instagram post about filming finishing.

No, there has been no suggestion our favourite caravan besties are leaving the show.

However, Gogglebox’s 17th season is coming to an end this week, so the pair have wrapped up filming.

Taking to Instagram, Jenny, 64, told her followers that she was heading back home after living with Lee, 51.

When Lee wished everyone a ‘happy Friday’, Jenny replied it was a ‘sad Friday’ because it meant she was moving out of Lee’s caravan.

Lee then said: “Oh yeah it’s our last filming week this week so we are filming today.”

Jenny then revealed: "I'm going home soon," as Lee pretended to celebrate.

The caption alongside the funny video reads: "Have a great Friday everyone last week of filming for us of series 17 ".

Unsurprisingly, fans were gutted the show was coming to an end, with one writing: “Oh no…don't go, you are the highlight of my week.”

“Are u both coming back in new series I hope so 😍,” said another, while a third added: “No way 😢 when is the series back on after this series?”

A fourth commented: “Thank you for getting us through the last few months - honestly, Friday evenings at 9pm I’m locked in to watch you two and always crying with laughter and Lee’s facial expressions and Jenny you bring me so much joy.”

Jenny and Lee have been friends for years after they met at the pub Jenny used to work at.

They became friends when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and often go on holiday together, with Lee previously describing Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

