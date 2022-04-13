Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

13 April 2022

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up
Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up. Picture: Instagram

How old are Roisin and Joe from Gogglebox, where are they from and what are their jobs? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox is back for a brand new series of the Channel 4 hit show with the likes of Giles and Mary and the Malones taking over our screens.

But this time around, we have been introduced to a brand new couple from Glasgow called Roisin and Joe.

So, who are Joe and Roisin and what do we know about them? Find out everything…

How old are Roisin and Joe from Gogglebox?

Roisin is 23-years-old and Joe is 25-years-old.

The couple are from Glasgow and have been together for four years.

They moved in together just as the first lockdown hit and live at Joe’s family home, which is where they film from.

What do Roisin and Joe do for a living?

Roisin co-hosts her own podcast called ‘Nags and Brags’ with a friend.

Joe and Roisin live together in Glasgow
Joe and Roisin live together in Glasgow. Picture: Instagram

Their Instagram bio reads: “We talk all those annoying life nags and our guests brag about what they’re doing next.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, she also works as a social media producer in Scotland.

Announcing her latest Gogglebox gig on social media, Roisin recently said: “I still cannot quite believe this is happening or that we kept it a secret or that so many people will have seen me looking like a baked bean! Gbox here we come 🤣”

Aside from work, by the looks of her Instagram page Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends.

She also has an impressive 50K followers on TikTok, 1.2 Million likes on her page and 10k followers on Instagram.

As for Joe, he doesn’t seem to be on social media so we’re not sure what he does for a living.

But according to Channel 4, he loves playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.

