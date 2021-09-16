Five Gogglebox stars quit the new series after death of loved ones

16 September 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 12:03

Five Gogglebox stars have quit the show
Five Gogglebox stars have quit the show. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter
Gogglebox has confirmed five show favourites have quit after the death of their family.

It’s going to be a very different start to the new series of Gogglebox this year, as five stars have decided to leave.

The Channel 4 series has sadly lost three of its cast members over the past few months.

In June, Pete McGarry died aged 71 with his family by his side after a short illness.

He joined Gogglebox back in 2013 alongside his wife Linda and her son, George Gilbey, but Linda won’t be returning.

Andy Michaels passed away in August
Andy Michaels passed away in August. Picture: Channel 4

Andy Michael died at the age of 61 last month, with his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis also choosing to take a break from the show.

In August, 92-year-old Mary Cook died and her best friend and Gogglebox co-star Marina Wingrove is also leaving the show.

Gogglebox’s executive producer Victoria Ray told the Daily Star: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

"We lost Mary and Andy. And a little while ago we lost Pete.

“Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

The channel confirmed all of the stars who have left the show can return if they decide they want to.

Pete sadly passed away after a short illness in June
Pete sadly passed away after a short illness in June. Picture: Channel 4

Victoria added: “It’s a massive loss in every way. We feel it too. We are still in touch with all the loved ones. We talk to them all the time. They are still part of the Gogglebox family.

“We are really close to all the people on the show, so what has happened has been really upsetting for the whole team.

“The love from the general public is so lovely and so overwhelming.

"They never take it for granted. It just means a lot.”

This comes after Julie Malone tributed the late Gogglebox stars at the National Television Awards this month.

She said: "On behalf of the Gogglebox family, I would just like to say a massive thanks for this award and on a sadder note, I'd like to dedicate it to all the people we've lost over the last 18 months.

"Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody's favourite grandma June who has been reunited with Leon."

Marina also penned a sweet tribute to her best friend Mary.

The message - shared by Gogglebox on Twitter - reads: “My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever.

“Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina”.

