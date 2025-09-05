Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Meet the new cast

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about the new friends and families cast in the new series of Gogglebox.

Gogglebox will return for a new series on September 5th, 2025, with a host of new faces after Channel 4 announced five new families and friends making their debut on the hit show.

Being introduced to the cast is sisters Rosie and Susie from Edinburgh, mother and daughter-in-law duo Sara and Lara and The Gordon Family from Surrey.

This announcement of new faces comes after it was revealed that couple Joe Kyle and Roisin Kelly had been axed from the show, much to the dismay of fans.

Mike Cotton, creative director of producers Studio Lambert - which makes Gogglebox - said it was "a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family".

He added: "Along with our much loved returning cast, we can't wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week's most talked about TV.''

Jake and Calum

Relationship: Friends

Friends From: Glasgow

Glasgow Ages: Jake (27) and Calum (31)

The Gordon Family

Relationship: Father, Mother and Daughter

Father, Mother and Daughter From: Surrey

Surrey Ages: Andre (49), Sarah (47) and Chee (25)

Andrew and Alfie

Relationship: Couple

Couple From: Cotswolds

Cotswolds Ages: Andrew (62) and Alfie (32)

Sara and Lara

Relationship: Mother and daughter-in-law

Mother and daughter-in-law From: Yorkshire

Yorkshire Ages: Sara (87) and Lara (58)

Rosie and Susie