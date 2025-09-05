Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Meet the new cast

5 September 2025, 16:57

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends?
Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about the new friends and families cast in the new series of Gogglebox.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox will return for a new series on September 5th, 2025, with a host of new faces after Channel 4 announced five new families and friends making their debut on the hit show.

Being introduced to the cast is sisters Rosie and Susie from Edinburgh, mother and daughter-in-law duo Sara and Lara and The Gordon Family from Surrey.

This announcement of new faces comes after it was revealed that couple Joe Kyle and Roisin Kelly had been axed from the show, much to the dismay of fans.

Mike Cotton, creative director of producers Studio Lambert - which makes Gogglebox - said it was "a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family".

He added: "Along with our much loved returning cast, we can't wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week's most talked about TV.''

Jake and Calum

  • Relationship: Friends
  • From: Glasgow
  • Ages: Jake (27) and Calum (31)

The Gordon Family

  • Relationship: Father, Mother and Daughter
  • From: Surrey
  • Ages: Andre (49), Sarah (47) and Chee (25)

Andrew and Alfie

  • Relationship: Couple
  • From: Cotswolds
  • Ages: Andrew (62) and Alfie (32)

Sara and Lara

  • Relationship: Mother and daughter-in-law
  • From: Yorkshire
  • Ages: Sara (87) and Lara (58)

Rosie and Susie

  • Relationship: Sisters
  • From: Edinburgh
  • Ages: Rosie (68) and Susie (70)

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Molly Smith and Tom Clare and engaged

Inside Molly Smith and Tom Clare's lavish engagement as Love Island star proposes

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are said to have split

Millie Court breaks silence after shock split from Liam Reardon

Harry Potter favourite reprises beloved role in HBO TV series.

Harry Potter legend to return as iconic film character in upcoming TV series

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

Leona Lewis revealed what Bleeding Love means to her

Leona Lewis reveals real meaning behind hit song 'Bleeding Love'

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series

Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

Royals

Kate Middleton has a new hairstyle

Kate Middleton sends strong message with new blonde hairstyle, expert reveals

Royals

The Duchess of Kent has passed away

Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

Royals

The world’s biggest cruise weighs more than 250,000 tons.

First look at world’s largest cruise ship with 20 decks, waterpark and 40 bars and restaurants

Lifestyle

Christmas toy sale dates have been confirmed by large stores including Tesco, Asda, Smyths and more for 2025

Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Lifestyle

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Music

Giorgio Armani has passed away

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

An airline has brought in new rules

Airline divides travellers after introducing controversial plus-sized passengers rule

Lifestyle

Olly Murs has become a dad for the second time.

Olly Murs welcomes second child with wife Amelia and shares son's sweet name

Michelle Dockery was visibly glowing at the Downton Abbey movie premiere.

Michelle Dockery announces she's pregnant with first child in the most spectacular way

JoJo Siwa opened up to Heart about life in 'No Filter'

JoJo Siwa talks sexuality, public break-ups and starting a family with Chris Hughes

Demi Moore has defended Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming

Demi Moore defends Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming amid backlash

Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date

Disneyland Paris announces 'World of Frozen' opening date and shares first look

Lifestyle

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield have reportedly called it quits

Real reason Rachel Stevens split from Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield