Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

29 July 2025, 11:46 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 15:12

Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years
Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years. Picture: channel 4/ palsb4gals - instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Roisin and Joe, who have become fan favourites with Gogglebox viewers, will not return for the new series.

Gogglebox stars Roisin and Joe have been axed from the hit Channel 4 show after three and half years.

The Scottish couple revealed the devastating news on social media on Tuesday, July 29, where they explained that they hadn't been asked back for series 26.

They explained in a statement: "After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch out legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family."

They went on: "We couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights!"

"It's been an honor to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don't actually need subtitles."

Although understandable gutted by the decision, the pair added special shout-outs to the crew and producers.

"We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years, you have become like our family," the couple said: "We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely."

They added: "A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn. Miss you already, Roisin and Joe."

The pair appear to be seeing the funny side of things
The pair appear to be seeing the funny side of things. Picture: Instagram/ palsb4gals

The pair appear to be seeing the funny side of things, however, sharing a number of memes about being "dumped" from Gogglebox.

Included in the post is the iconic scene from Toy Story where Andy (in a dream) decides he doesn't want to play with Woody anymore, stating: "I don't want to play with you anymore." They labelled themselves as Woody and Channel 4 at Andy in this meme.

Fans have been quick to share their disappointment at the Googlebox casting changes, with one commenting: "Loved the entertainment you both bring each week - gutted by this 😢 thanks for all the laughs you brought myself and my family. The show won’t be the same 😭🫶🏼."

Another wrote: "Gutted! You and Joe are so funny and it’s been so good having fellow Scots on the show! Won’t be the same without you."

