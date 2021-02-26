Did Tom Malone Jr quit Gogglebox and why is he not on the show?

Tom Malone Jr is no longer on Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Where is Gogglebox's Tom Jr Malone and why is he not on the show?

Gogglebox is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The nation’s favourite telly addicts will be casting their eyes over the week’s best and worst programmes for our viewing pleasure.

But there is one star noticeably missing from the sofa in the latest series, and that’s Tom Malone Jr.

So, where is Tom Malone and did he quit the show? Here’s what we know…

The Malone family have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Channel 4

Why is Tom Malone Jr not on Gogglebox?

Tom Malone Jr revealed he will no longer be appearing on Gogglebox.

He usually sits alongside dad Tom, mum Julie and brother Shaun, but they will be continuing to film the series without him.

In an Instagram post, Tom told his fans he was looking to explore new opportunities.

Alongside a photo of him holding a sign which reads ‘Back on the market, get at me with TV work’, he said: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox. 📺

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid 😂 PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday 👌🏻”

After some followers guessed his decision might be something to do with his girlfriend, Bryony Briscoe, he issued another statement.

The star clarified on Twitter: "Just to clear a few things up: - I didn’t “Quit” the show...I left on good terms.

"My girlfriend never even wanted to be on the show and had nothing I do with me leaving.

"I wasn’t scared to say something stupid. Anyone spouting these narratives are spreading fabrications."

Professional dancer Tom first appeared on Gogglebox with his family - and four rottweilers - back in 2014.

