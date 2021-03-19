What time is Gogglebox on tonight?

19 March 2021, 08:04

Gogglebox is back on Channel 4
If there’s one thing that can help us through another few weeks of lockdown, it’s Gogglebox.

The Channel 4 show first hit our screens all the way back in 2013, and has been running for a whopping 17 series.

Starring the likes of Mary and Giles and The Malones, it sees families sitting in their own homes while watching the highest-rated shows on British television.

They then share their reactions and hilarious takes on our favourite entertainment shows and classic films.

So, as we look forward to another instalment of Gogglebox this week, what time is it on and how can I watch it? Find out everything…

Cancel all your virtual plans, because Gogglebox airs every Friday evening on Channel 4 at 9pm.

The new series kicked off on Friday 26th February and they usually last a couple of months.

Season 16 came to an end back in December, with caravan besties Jenny and Lee teasing their return in the New Year.

In a recorded message to fans on Twitter, Lee said: “We'll be back in February!”

Viewers can catch up on any episodes they have missed either online on All 4 or on Channel 4+1.

The series is again narrated by Craig Cash, while all our fan favourites have returned to the show.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford are back from their home in Blackpool, while sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner are giving their opinions on the latest TV from Leeds.

The Malones are also back, but this time eldest son Tom Jr isn’t on the show.

Tom usually sits alongside dad Tom, mum Julie and brother Shaun, but they will be continuing to film the series without him.

In an Instagram post, Tom told his fans he was looking to explore new opportunities.

Alongside a photo of him holding a sign which reads ‘Back on the market, get at me with TV work’, he said: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox. 📺”

