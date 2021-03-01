Ant and Dec forced to apologise as Gordon Ramsay 'swears' on Saturday Night Takeaway

1 March 2021, 11:43

Gordon Ramsay seemingly said that rude word just minutes after promising not to swear in a joke segment on Saturday's show.

Ant and Dec were forced to apologise after Gordon Ramsay appeared to let slip a swear word on Saturday Night Takeaway over the weekend.

The chef was appearing in a segment for a competition to win a holiday, in which he had to guess what viewers were mouthing when he couldn't hear them.

Gordon Ramsay appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday's show
Gordon Ramsay appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday's show. Picture: ITV

At one point, it sounded like Gordon swore - forcing Ant to apologise to viewers.

Ant said: "We have to apologise for your language there."

A confused Gordon then said: "What did I say?", to which Ant replied: "It may have sounded like a swear word."

Ant apologised to viewers after Gordon appeared to swear
Ant apologised to viewers after Gordon appeared to swear. Picture: ITV

Gordon, who was this week's Guest Announcer, had promised not to swear just 12 minutes earlier.

Ant also went into a joke foul-mouthed rage, so they could make full use of their bleeping machine.

Elsewhere in the episode, a new serial called Double Trouble started.

The segment features a lot of celeb guests, including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

