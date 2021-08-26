Gossip Girl reboot: trailer, cast, and how to watch it in the UK

Where can you watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK, who is in the cast, and is there a trailer?

The long-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot has finally dropped in the UK, and we cannot wait to get to know the new gang of Manhattan's elite.

The OG Gossip Girl first dropped in 2007, and followed the lives of teenagers living in the prestigious upper east side of New York whose lives and dramas were written about by the mysterious and anonymous Gossip Girl.

It was confirmed in 2019 that the show would be rebooted with a brand-new cast, with the characters existing in the same world as the original.

The show was supposed to be released in 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a long wait, the series has finally arrived in the UK - here's your need-to-know on it.

Where can I watch Gossip Girl in the UK?

The show premiered on BBC One at 10:35pm on August 25, and the first six episodes are now available to watch on the iPlayer.

We don't yet know when the next episodes will be available to watch over here, but they are due to be released in the US in November.

Speaking about the show arriving on the BBC, Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, previously said: "The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer

"The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation."

The Gossip Girl reboot is available to watch in iPlayer. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Gossip Girl reboot cast?

The main cast is as follows:

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Eli Brown as Obie Bergmann IV

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lot

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Evan Mock as Aki Menzies

Zión Moreno as Luna La.

Will any of the original Gossip Girl cast return?

Sadly, none of the original cast - including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester - are expected to return.

Original executive producer Joshua Safran previously told Entertainment Weekly that they will see how the first season goes before inviting the old cast back.

He said: "There isn’t enough screen-time… If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, 'I want more Blair.' The decision was: Let’s get season one under our belt, and should we get season two, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines."

Kirsten Bell, who voiced the original Gossip Girl, has reprised her role.

Is there a trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot?

There is! You can watch the trailer below: