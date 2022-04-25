Grace season 2 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?

25 April 2022, 13:14

How many episodes are there of Grace season 2 on ITV?
How many episodes are there of Grace season 2 on ITV?

How many episodes are there of Grace season 2? Everything you need to know about the ITV drama...

Grace has finally returned to our screens with a brand new series of the ITV drama.

John Simm is back as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace alongside Richie Campbell who plays DS Glenn Branson.

Adapted from Peter James' award-winning novels, the first series - which aired back in May 2021 - was a huge hit and so ITV have brought it back again.

Grace is back on ITV this Spring
Grace is back on ITV this Spring

So, how many episodes are there of Grace on ITV and when is it next on? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Grace season 2 on ITV?

The second series of Grace is made up of four episodes which are all two hours long.

The first episode, Looking Good Dead, aired on Sunday, April 24 at 8pm.

They will then air weekly, with Not Dead Enough airing on Sunday, May 1 at 8pm, the third, Dead Man's Footsteps, on May 8 and the fourth, Dead Tomorrow, on May 15.

Grace is made up of four episodes
Grace is made up of four episodes

Grace season 2 episode guide:

Episode one - Sunday, April 25

Looking Good Dead

In the first instalment, Detective Superintendent Roy Grace investigates the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances.

When human remains are discovered in a Sussex cropfield, Grace and Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their friendship.

Episode two - Sunday, May 1

Not Dead Enough

In the second episode, Grace and Branson look into the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop.

She is also the wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation.

Episode three - Sunday, May 8

Dead Man's Footsteps

The third instalment of Grace season 2 is based on the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain.

The body is believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died in a plane crash a few years earlier.

Episode four - Sunday, May 15

Dead Tomorrow

Episode three of Grace is called Dead Tomorrow and sees a body dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel.

When two more bodies are found, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

