The Great British Bake Off theme twist labelled "carnage" but "brilliant"

7 October 2026, 11:57

The Great British Bake Off has divided viewers with it's latest twist on the weekly themes
The Great British Bake Off has divided viewers with it's latest twist on the weekly themes. Picture: Instagram/GreatBritishBakeOff

By Giorgina Hamilton

Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood introduced Audience Choice Week for the first time ever and the reactions has been huge.

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The Great British Bake Off has taken a very different approach this series, but its latest experiment has left viewers sharply divided.

Tuesday night’s episode introduced Audience Choice Week, a new format in which viewers were given the chance to influence all three challenges in the tent.

While the idea was intended to shake things up, Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood saw "carnage" unfold in the tent as the cast tackled never-before-done tasks.

To begin with, bakers were tasked with 'Bake With a Relative', where they made a cheesecake with a friendly face. Then their Technical Challenge saw them have to make something tasty from a mystery box. And then for the Show Stopper, it was "Wearable Bake", where most contestants opted to make an edible hat.

The GBBO judges and presenters surprised the contestants on audience week.
The GBBO judges and presenters surprised the contestants on audience week. Picture: Channel 4
Tuesday night’s episode introduced Audience Choice Week, a new format in which viewers were given the chance to influence all three challenges in the tent.
The GBBO introduced Audience Choice Week, a new format in which viewers were given the chance to influence all three challenges in the tent. Picture: Instagram/BritishBakeOff

The unusual set-up meant the normally solitary competition became a much busier affair; a significant departure from the traditional Bake Off format, and one that quickly sparked debate among viewers watching at home.

Watching the new theme, one social media user admitted it was both brilliant and fun as they wrote: "Yes, it was carnage, but it was also brilliant. One of the best episodes I've watched over the years. I should also add that Nigella is turning out to be a much better judge than I expected."

Agreeing the new theme was a great addition, another added: "I loved today’s show concept. Heart is full."

Overall, fans praised the mystery-box idea as a way of shaking up the competition, while others said they had enjoyed seeing the contestants' families in the tent.

But for some, the change was too much as they admitted they didn't like the new themes or understand what it demonstrated.

"Not sure this theme week worked. The relatives were distracting and the showstopper ridiculous. I liked the technical challenge though - showed who has genuine confidence and ability," a loyal watcher wrote.

Another viewer questioned what the audience chose, writing: “Which viewers thought baking a ‘wearable’ bake was a good idea?”

The episode also marked the end of Audience Week for the contestants, with 29-year-old Shannon becoming the latest baker to leave the competition.
The episode also marked the end of Audience Week for the contestants, with 29-year-old Shannon becoming the latest baker to leave the competition. Picture: Instagram/GreatBritishBakeOff

The episode also marked the end of Audience Week for the 2026 contestants, with 29-year-old Shannon becoming the latest baker to leave the competition.

Speaking after her elimination, Shannon said the experience had allowed her to become more comfortable with herself.

“It’s so hard to put into words, like, what this has meant to me,” she said, describing her time on the show as “life-changing”.

The latest series continues to see Paul Hollywood return to the judging panel, alongside newcomer Nigella Lawson, who joined after Prue Leith's departure. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have also returned as hosts.

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