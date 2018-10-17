Great British Bake Off fans claim show is 'a fix' after Manon leaves over Rahul

Many fans though Rahul should have been sent home instead of Manon. Picture: BBC

Fans of the baking show weren't happy with the results of last night's Danish Week which saw French baker Manon get booted off the show.

Many fans felt her exit was unfair and instead felt that Rahul Mandal should have left the show after three disappointing bakes from the 30-year-old research scientist.

Viewers took to Twitter to rant about the results of the quarter finals with fans even pleading for 'justice for Manon'!

Did anyone else feel the ground shake as the whole of the UK shrieked MANON?!? at the television #GBBO — Vicky Chandler (@VickyChandler) October 16, 2018

Justice for Manon !! She’s a QUEEN !! #GBBO2018 — Maisie Wilson (@maisiejn) October 16, 2018

The strong opinions came after all of Rahul's three bakes were panned by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with his signature bake even being labelled 'not safe to eat'.

He also ended up burning his showstopper Kagemand bake; a traditional Danish cake shaped like a man and made up of Danish pastries.

Manon's showstopper bake didn't exactly go to plan either after Paul pointed out that her Danish pastries were actually more like French pastries as she presented pain au chocolates as part of her Kagemand.

Manon baked french bread and pain au Chocolat instead of Danish pastries. If it had been french week she would still be in but it wasn't so 🤷#GBBO — Laura (@ljtay06) October 16, 2018

