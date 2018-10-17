Great British Bake Off fans claim show is 'a fix' after Manon leaves over Rahul

17 October 2018, 10:27 | Updated: 17 October 2018, 10:30

Many fans though Rahul should have been sent home instead of Manon
Many fans though Rahul should have been sent home instead of Manon. Picture: BBC

Fans of the baking show weren't happy with the results of last night's Danish Week which saw French baker Manon get booted off the show.

Great British Bake Off fans slammed the show last night after Manon Lagreve was eliminated following Danish Week.

Many fans felt her exit was unfair and instead felt that Rahul Mandal should have left the show after three disappointing bakes from the 30-year-old research scientist.

Viewers took to Twitter to rant about the results of the quarter finals with fans even pleading for 'justice for Manon'!

The strong opinions came after all of Rahul's three bakes were panned by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with his signature bake even being labelled 'not safe to eat'.

He also ended up burning his showstopper Kagemand bake; a traditional Danish cake shaped like a man and made up of Danish pastries.

Manon's showstopper bake didn't exactly go to plan either after Paul pointed out that her Danish pastries were actually more like French pastries as she presented pain au chocolates as part of her Kagemand.

But was this a big enough error that she should have been sent home? Have your say below!

Great British Bake Off News

See more Great British Bake Off News

Many fans though Rahul should have been sent home instead of Manon

Great British Bake Off fans claim show is 'a fix' after Manon leaves over Rahul
Manon has won over viewers with her baking skills

Great British Bake Off's Manon Lagreve: Age, job and fix claims revealed
Briony has become a fan favourite on GBBO

Great British Bake Off's Briony Williams: Job, husband and Instagram revealed
Bake Off is approaching the final

Statistics show THIS is who will win Bake Off this year

The weight loss guru argues GBBO encourages obesity

Weight loss guru demands GBBO to be BANNED as it 'fuels obesity'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kim and Coleen

Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn feud: Kim apologises to Coleen and is "sorry she has no job on Loose Women"
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing

Anton Du Beke: Wife, twins and Strictly Come Dancing career revealed as he releases debut book
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been the subject of scandal during this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones joked about shooting a 'sexy calendar' before kiss-gate
I'm A Celeb 2018 - all you need to know

When is I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 on? Time, channel and celebrity line-up rumours revealed
Strictly's Bruno Tonioli will not be judging this weekend

Where is Bruno Tonioli? Why Strictly Come Dancing judge will NOT be on the show this week