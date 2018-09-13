The Great British Bake Off: Who left the GBBO and what is happening next week?

By Alice Westoby

How to watch the Great British Bake Off, who left last week, where can you watch it and what theme is it next week? All your questions answered...

Three weeks of Great British Bake Off 2018 have flown by and as a result, three bakers have bid goodbye to the famous Bake Off tent already.

With excitement building each week, here's what you need to know ahead of next week's episode on Channel 4 including who left GBBO and the baking theme.

How to watch the Great British Bake Off on TV?

GBBO airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

If you happen to miss it you can catch it on Channel 4 +1 at 9pm or alternatively head to their online catch up service, 4OD to watch the most recent episodes.

Who left the Bake Off last week?

During the third episode of the ninth series the judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, decided it was time to say goodbye to Anthony Armourdoux.

Bread week got the better of Anthony who shed a couple of tears as he left the tent. He said: "I don't think I'll stop smiling because this for me is the best opportunity ever".

What is next week's theme on GBBO?

Week 4 of the Great British Bake Off is dessert week where we will see the bakers get covered in chocolate and stuck into a whole host of sweet treats.

A teaser for next week's episode reads: "It's Dessert Week and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have set three sticky challenges to test the remaining nine bakers.

“There is a cracking meringue Signature; a wobbly Technical that breaks the mould; and a complex chocolate Showstopper that promises to reveal all."

The signature challenge will be a roulade, a sponge cake creation with a creme filling and the showstopper will be a tempered chocolate creation that will no doubt cause problems in the stuffy tent.

The technical is yet to be revealed but it will involved the bakers leaving something to set in moulds for precisely the correct amount of time to avoid a disaster.