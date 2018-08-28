Who is Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding, is he married, and when was his new baby born?

Find out everything you need to know about the quirky GBBO presenter back on our screens for another series.

GBBO fans will be excited to know that it's back for another series, and it'll be suitably British and baking-filled as ever.

Although many people were upset at the new Channel 4 format (and subsequent loss of Sue, Mel, and Mary Berry) the addition of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as hosts has gone down a storm.

Noel was a wild card choice as presenter - given his out-there comedy background - but with his love for innuendo and chemistry with the contestants, he slotted in perfectly.

Here's everything you need to know about The Mighty Boosh star.

Noel Fielding was born on 21 May 1973, making him 45.

He grew up in London and went to Croydon School of Art, not branching into stand-up until the 1990s.

It was then that he met comedy partner Julian Barrett, and the pair created The Mighty Boosh.

Noel and his comedy partner Julian Barratt performing on stage (Picture: Getty)

Their show - The Boosh - for BBC London was well received, and became their BBC Three show which ran from 2004 to 2007.

You may also know Noel from The IT Crowd, Nathan Barley, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Garth Marenghi's Dark Place, or his solo show Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy.

On top of his TV work, the comedian is an artist, and is in a band called Loose Tapestries with Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno.

Noel and his girlfriend Lliana welcomed a new baby earlier this year (Picture: Getty)

Noel became a dad for the first time in April this year, and the alleged name - Dali - was chosen after the artist Salvador.

He and his partner Lliana Bird have been together for eight years, and it's not known whether they've tied the knot.

Lliana, 36, is a DJ, author, and activist.

