Fans are FURIOUS about the Great British Bake Off result last night

Viewers are NOT happy with last night's results. Picture: Channel 4

The new series of the Great British Bake Off kicked off last night, but many viewers thought the wrong contestant left the tent...

**Warning: spoilers ahead!**

The Great British Bake Off finally arrived to fill the TV-shaped hole in our hearts last night, and fans couldn't get enough of the latest batch of bakers cooking up a storm and trying their best to avoid soggy bottoms.

As expected, the episode wasn't without drama - as contestant Jamie Finn, 20, forgot to include eggs in one of his bakes.

While working on his dog-themed cake, Jamie said: “Oh my goodness, I’ve forgotten the eggs. I’ll have to start again. No wonder it’s like mixing concrete."

Dan was the first to leave the tent this series. Picture: Channel 4

But it was Dan Chambers, 32, who eventually got the chop - despite many viewers insisting it should have been Jamie instead.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their fury at the result, with one writing: "But! But! Jamie had several nightmares, including his showstopper gets a free pass and yet Hollywood’s slung Dan off because he couldn’t taste one of the flavours in his showstopper!! #GBBO #getinthebin"

IM SO SAD ABOUT DAN, NOBODY TALK TO ME #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u6uCTKxDl8 — LiamLegend™️ (@fuckh33zy) August 27, 2019

But! But! Jamie had several nightmares, including his showstopper gets a free pass and yet Hollywood’s slung Dan off because he couldn’t taste one of the flavours in his showstopper!! #GBBO #getinthebin pic.twitter.com/6XoB6LU29e — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) August 27, 2019

NO NOT DAN BUT ALSO I DIDNT WANT JAMIE TO GO #gbbo pic.twitter.com/U0yKWZrdP5 — evie🦢 (@_evielily_) August 27, 2019

Me when the judges saved Jamie over Dan #gbbo pic.twitter.com/6n0oTM9BV7 — Jade Brydges (@hiyaitsjade) August 27, 2019

Just caught up with #GBBO and IMO Dan should have stayed and Jamie should have walked... — Cara (@lennonsghirl) August 27, 2019

Me when they said dan instead of Jamie #GBBO pic.twitter.com/w2KDDKpJwb — AliESC (@Alphaglitchgirl) August 27, 2019

" and the person leaving the tent is Dan" #GBBO pic.twitter.com/8YjkFLCAW7 — ryanmcandrew (@ryan_mcdrew) August 27, 2019

How dare #GBBO make me bond with Dan and then take him away from me — sarah (@sazlizmagaz) August 27, 2019

After being saved, Jamie walked off camera and said: “Wow, I really messed up. You don’t really know until you’re under pressure what it’s going to be like. I don’t want to get filmed with tears in my eyes. It’s so cringe isn’t it?”