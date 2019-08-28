Fans are FURIOUS about the Great British Bake Off result last night

28 August 2019, 10:47

Viewers are NOT happy with last night's results
Viewers are NOT happy with last night's results. Picture: Channel 4

The new series of the Great British Bake Off kicked off last night, but many viewers thought the wrong contestant left the tent...

**Warning: spoilers ahead!**

The Great British Bake Off finally arrived to fill the TV-shaped hole in our hearts last night, and fans couldn't get enough of the latest batch of bakers cooking up a storm and trying their best to avoid soggy bottoms.

As expected, the episode wasn't without drama - as contestant Jamie Finn, 20, forgot to include eggs in one of his bakes.

While working on his dog-themed cake, Jamie said: “Oh my goodness, I’ve forgotten the eggs. I’ll have to start again. No wonder it’s like mixing concrete."

Dan was the first to leave the tent this series
Dan was the first to leave the tent this series. Picture: Channel 4

But it was Dan Chambers, 32, who eventually got the chop - despite many viewers insisting it should have been Jamie instead.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their fury at the result, with one writing: "But! But! Jamie had several nightmares, including his showstopper gets a free pass and yet Hollywood’s slung Dan off because he couldn’t taste one of the flavours in his showstopper!! #GBBO #getinthebin"

After being saved, Jamie walked off camera and said: “Wow, I really messed up. You don’t really know until you’re under pressure what it’s going to be like. I don’t want to get filmed with tears in my eyes. It’s so cringe isn’t it?”

