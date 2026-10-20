What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

20 October 2026, 11:48

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week
The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week. Picture: The Great British Bake Off/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What week is it on Bake Off tonight? Here's all the challenges the 2026 bakers will be facing in the tent.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 has been full of entertainment with a brand-new judge in the form of Nigella Lawson, an Audience Choice theme week and a technical challenge that was described as the worst in 17 years.

With each week bringing a new theme for the bakers to attempt, viewers are branding this series one of the best so far especially with the presenting and judging line-up featuring Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood.

So what is the GBBO theme this week? From bread, to biscuits, to dessert and more, each round the contestants must prove their skill in this area with a signature challenge, a technical challenge and of course, the showstopper.

At the end, Paul and Nigella come together to choose the baker who showed the most skill, crowning them 'Star Baker', while also sadly eliminating another.

Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood judge the bakes each week and pick a Star Baker and someone to eliminate
Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood judge the bakes each week and pick a Star Baker and someone to eliminate. Picture: Channel 4
The Great British Bake Off sees a contestant leave the tent each week
The Great British Bake Off sees a contestant leave the tent each week. Picture: Channel 4

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Already at week 5, the remaining hopefuls will be taking on Dessert Week.

First up, they will be creating self-saucing puddings and in another first for the GBBO tent, they will also be doing so with staggered starting times. This means they will need to fully focus on their own bakes, which can easily go wrong in the oven, without being distracted by others around them.

For the technical challenge, Nigella is in charge, asking the bakers to create a British classic. All will be revealed on the night.

And then lastly, the showstopper is taking us on a trip down memory lane with a collection of retro puddings.

The Great British Bake Off contestants take on three challenges every week
The Great British Bake Off contestants take on three challenges every week. Picture: The Great British Bake Off/Instagram

What are The Great British Bake Off themes for 2026?

GBBO are bringing a lot of fresh and exciting new twists to their themes this year, giving some of the classics a much-needed revival.

While the show was filmed in the summer, and all themes have been completed, their exact order has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

Here are the GBBO themes so far and the episode schedule:

  • Week 1 - Cake Week - 22 September 2026
  • Week 2 - Biscuit Week - 29 September 2026
  • Week 3 - Bread Week - 6 October 2026
  • Week 4 - Audience Choice Week - 13 October 2026
  • Week 5 - Dessert Week - 20 October 2026
  • Week 6 - 27 October 2026
  • Week 7 - 3 November 2026
  • Week 8 - 10 November 2026
  • Week 9 - 17 November 2026
  • Week 10 - 24 November 2026 (The Final)

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