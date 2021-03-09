Why is Noel Fielding not on Celebrity Great British Bake Off 2021?

Noel Fielding isn't presenting the 2021 series of Celebrity Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Where is Noel Fielding and why is he not on the Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off is back to get us through another few weeks of lockdown.

But this time around, some of our favourite celebrities are taking part in the competition hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The likes of Dame Kelly Holmes, James McAvoy, Anne-Marie and Jade Thirwall are all donning their aprons, while Matt Lucas is on hand to provide the laughs.

But why is Noel Fielding not on the show this year, and did he quit? Here’s what we know…

Noel Fielding usually present GBBO with Matt Lucas. Picture: Channel 4

Noel Fielding is missing from the Bake Off line up because he is currently on paternity leave.

The comedian’s partner Lliana Bird revealed she had given birth in October last year.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of Halloween decorations, she said: "The Bird Fielding family of 🕷 x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts"

Below the post one asked which spider was which family member, with Lliana replying revealed the adorable name they’d given their newborn.

She wrote: “Noel is pink, dali is orange, i’m grey and iggy is red.”

Noel and Lliana are already parents to daughter Dali, named after Noel’s favourite painter Salvador Dali, who they welcomed back in 2018.

While Noel is enjoying some much-needed time with his family, Matt, Prue and Paul are all back in the tent this March.

Speaking about the return of GBBO, Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, said: "What we all need right now is more joy.

"Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.

"We can't promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs."