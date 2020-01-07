Celebrity Great British Bakeoff lineup revealed: From Kelly Brook and Louis Theroux to Ovie Soko and Alison Hammond

The lineup is not one to be missed as it's jam-packed with celebs. Picture: Channel 4

The new lineup is full of great celebrities that'll make this series worth watching!

Channel 4's The Great British Bakeoff is back with a celebrity special for 2020 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and this might just be the best lineup yet!

The five-part series will see an absolutely star-studded cast attempt to make a whole host of treats and technical masterpieces, judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith who are back once more.

Ovie Soko will be making an appearance. Picture: Channel 4

Heart presenter Kelly Brook is competing. Picture: Channel 4

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be presenting the show as usual, and will be on-hand to give the celebs some advice and sympathy when their baking skills are critiqued.

Heart's very own Kelly Brook will be heading into the tent to show off her talents, as well as 2019 Love Island star Ovie Soko, who went down a treat with viewers and hailed the "best islander ever".

Fans of the show are already hysterical that legendary documentary-maker Louis Theroux will be on the show, and can't wait to see him baking up a storm, and Queer Eye star Tan France will be showing if he's as good in the kitchen as he is styling people.

This Morning's Alison Hammond will add an injection of comedy to the cast and undoubtedly keep everyone in high spirits with her bubbly personality, and comedians Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett will be throwing in wisecracks left right and centre.

Inbetweeners actor James Buckley will be baking away. Picture: Channel 4

YouTuber Joe Sugg proved popular on Strictly Come Dancing, where he came in second place in 2018 with Diane Buswell, and he'll follow in sister Zoe's footsteps on Celeb GBBO.

As if this amazing lineup wasn't enough already, 'You're Beautiful' singer James Blunt will also be appearing on the show, and if his hilarious Twitter is anything to go by, his dry humour and quick wit will make for some excellent TV moments.

The full lineup is as follows:

American actor, Richard Dreyfuss

Documentary maker, Louis Theroux

British tennis number one, Johanna Konta

TV presenter, Carol Vorderman

Queer Eye fashionista,Tan France

Singer songwriter, James Blunt

Queer Eye star Tan France is back in the UK for his appearance. Picture: Channel 4

Singer James Blunt will be in the famous tent. Picture: Channel 4

Actress and TV presenter, Caroline Quentin

TV presenter, Alex Jones

TV judge, Rob Rinder

TV personality, Scarlett Moffatt

Comedian, Mo Gilligan

Heart presenter, Kelly Brook

This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond

Love Island finalist, Ovie Soko

Former EastEnders actress, Patsy Palmer

YouTuber, Joe Sugg

Comedian, Joel Dommett

Actor, James Buckley

Comedian, Russell Howard

Comedian and author, Jenny Eclair