Celebrity Great British Bakeoff lineup revealed: From Kelly Brook and Louis Theroux to Ovie Soko and Alison Hammond
7 January 2020, 10:55
The new lineup is full of great celebrities that'll make this series worth watching!
Channel 4's The Great British Bakeoff is back with a celebrity special for 2020 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and this might just be the best lineup yet!
The five-part series will see an absolutely star-studded cast attempt to make a whole host of treats and technical masterpieces, judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith who are back once more.
Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be presenting the show as usual, and will be on-hand to give the celebs some advice and sympathy when their baking skills are critiqued.
Heart's very own Kelly Brook will be heading into the tent to show off her talents, as well as 2019 Love Island star Ovie Soko, who went down a treat with viewers and hailed the "best islander ever".
Fans of the show are already hysterical that legendary documentary-maker Louis Theroux will be on the show, and can't wait to see him baking up a storm, and Queer Eye star Tan France will be showing if he's as good in the kitchen as he is styling people.
This Morning's Alison Hammond will add an injection of comedy to the cast and undoubtedly keep everyone in high spirits with her bubbly personality, and comedians Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett will be throwing in wisecracks left right and centre.
YouTuber Joe Sugg proved popular on Strictly Come Dancing, where he came in second place in 2018 with Diane Buswell, and he'll follow in sister Zoe's footsteps on Celeb GBBO.
As if this amazing lineup wasn't enough already, 'You're Beautiful' singer James Blunt will also be appearing on the show, and if his hilarious Twitter is anything to go by, his dry humour and quick wit will make for some excellent TV moments.
The full lineup is as follows:
American actor, Richard Dreyfuss
Documentary maker, Louis Theroux
British tennis number one, Johanna Konta
TV presenter, Carol Vorderman
Queer Eye fashionista,Tan France
Singer songwriter, James Blunt
Actress and TV presenter, Caroline Quentin
TV presenter, Alex Jones
TV judge, Rob Rinder
TV personality, Scarlett Moffatt
Comedian, Mo Gilligan
Heart presenter, Kelly Brook
This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond
Love Island finalist, Ovie Soko
Former EastEnders actress, Patsy Palmer
YouTuber, Joe Sugg
Comedian, Joel Dommett
Actor, James Buckley
Comedian, Russell Howard
Comedian and author, Jenny Eclair