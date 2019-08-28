The one clothing rule Great British Bake Off contestants must follow, and four other behind-the-scenes secrets

The Great British Bake Off judges, contestants and hosts must follow this rule. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

There is more to The Great British Bake Off than first meets the eye.

The Great British Bake Off returned with it’s new series this week, starring Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges and Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as hosts on the Channel 4 baking show.

The first week was cake week, which saw the 13 contestants battle it out to impress the judges with their accurate, tasty and creative pieces.

And while viewers of the hit baking show – which previously aired on BBC One – concentrate on the baking, they miss the vital clues into the behind-the-scenes rules and secrets which must be followed.

This includes the one clothing rule contestants, judges and hosts must follow in order to avoid continuity issues.

Contestants are required to wear the same clothes over two days. Picture: Channel 4

Each week of the bake off is filmed over the weekends, and is usually filmed over two days, however, the contestants and stars are expected to wear the same outfits over both the days in order for the episode to run smoothly.

This means contestants should style their hair the same way, wear their makeup the same and basically just recreate their look over Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking of behind-the-scenes secrets, here’s some more tasty insights into the hit show’s filming:

There are many behind the scenes secrets from the hit baking show. Picture: Channel 4

1. Ovens are tested every day

In order to make sure the ovens are working correctly for every contestant, and to keep the competition fair, the crew of GBBO bake a Victoria sponge in each oven every day.

2. No branding

While ingredients are bought from local supermarkets by the crew and contestants for baking, it has been reported the crew have to de-brand all the packaging before filming starts.

Ovens in the tent are tested everyday. Picture: Channel 4

3. Leftovers

When the baking is done and the judges have judged, the Bake Off tent is left full of – normally – delicious bakes.

In this case, it’s down to the crew and other contestants to fill themselves up.

4. No dishwasher

Believe it or no, all the equipment used to bake in the tent is washed up manually, as a washing machine would make too much noise.