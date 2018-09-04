Great British Bake Off contestant Kim-Joy: Age, job and baking history revealed

How old is Kim-Joy and where is she from?

Still in her twenties, Kim is 27 years old and is based in Leeds.

What was her job before GBBO?

Kim has taken time out of her job as a Mental Health Specialist to compete on the show.

Who are Kim Joy’s family?

Not as passionate about baking as she is, her father is English and her mum is Malaysian-Chinese which reflects in her baking influences.

Kim-Joy on Instagram

Want to see lots of really pretty bakes? Then follow her at kimjoyskitchen.

What is Kim-Joy’s baking experience?

Baking is more of a hobby for this contestant as she admitted she become serious about it only three years ago.

Mainly baking for her family, Kim admitted it was her boyfriend Nail who encouraged her to apply for Bake Off.