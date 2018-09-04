Great British Bake Off contestant Kim-Joy: Age, job and baking history revealed

Great British Bake Off contestant Kim Joy

Who is GBBO competitor Kim-Joy? Baker's Instagram and family details uncovered.

Great British Bake Off 2018 has introduced us to baking lover Kim-Joy but who really is she?

Already one of the favourites amongst the contestants and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the GBBO hopeful has admitted she is the first in her family to love baking.

So what do we need to know about Great British Bake Off’s Kim-Joy? From her Instagram, her job before GBBO and age revealed:

Great British Bake Off Kim Joy

Kim Joy was encouraged to go on The Great British Bake Off by her boyfriend [Channel 4/SG]

How old is Kim-Joy and where is she from?

Still in her twenties, Kim is 27 years old and is based in Leeds.

What was her job before GBBO?

Kim has taken time out of her job as a Mental Health Specialist to compete on the show.

Great British Bake Off 2018 contestants

The GBBO contestant has already made a good impression on the Channel 4 judges [Channel 4]

Who are Kim Joy’s family?

Not as passionate about baking as she is, her father is English and her mum is Malaysian-Chinese which reflects in her baking influences.

Kim-Joy on Instagram

Want to see lots of really pretty bakes? Then follow her at kimjoyskitchen.

Paul Hollywood The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off is back for another hit cooking series in the famous tent [Channel 4]

What is Kim-Joy’s baking experience?

Baking is more of a hobby for this contestant as she admitted she become serious about it only three years ago.

Mainly baking for her family, Kim admitted it was her boyfriend Nail who encouraged her to apply for Bake Off.

