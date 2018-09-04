Great British Bake Off contestant Ruby Bhogal: Job, age and her very glam life

Ruby from Bake Off has admitted the Channel 4 show is not where her friends expected to see her.

Ruby Bhogal is already one of the favourite Great British Bake Off 2018 contestants, reportedly getting the most airtime in episode one.

Popular with presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as well as viewers, we take a look into Ruby’s life who has admitted her love of baking is her top secret from friends.

With a very glam life outside of baking, we take a look at Ruby’s interests away from GBBO on Channel 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about her job, age and even Instagram:

How old is Ruby and where is she from?

She’s 29 and is currently living in London.

What is Ruby from GBBO’s job?

Before she exposed her love of baking in the famous tent, Ruby worked as a Project manager.

Ruby Bhogal has a big passion for travelling which she shares on Instagram [Ruby/Instagram]

Ruby on Instagram

As Ruby has admitted, not a lot of her friends know about her secret baking skills and therefore, her Instagram feed @rubybhogal shows a very different side to her.

Revealing her more glamorous life, Ruby is a big fan of travelling and has shared snaps from Las Vegas, Dubai and Bali.