Great British Bake Off viewers fuming as favourite Hermine is 'robbed' of place in final

Hermine missed out on a place in the Bake Off final. Picture: Channel 4

Bake Off fans have raged that Laura stayed in the competition but Hermine was axed during Tuesday's semi final.

It was a tense Great British Bake Off semi final on Tuesday as the four remaining contestants battled it out for a place in the last show.

But fans were left devastated when firm favourite Hermine narrowly missed out on her spot, despite being crowned Star Baker twice in the competition.

Things started out well for Hermine, with judge Prue Leith telling her: "This will be your day".

But Patisserie Week got the best of the baking hopeful, as she struggled to recreate a Danish cornucopia cake in the technical challenge.

Hermine was axed from GBBO on Tuesday. Picture: Channel 4

After Hermine also failed to impress with her delicate showstopper made out of tiny cakes, Prue later said Hermine's performance had been "so disappointing".

Read More: What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Noel Fielding later revealed she was the next baker to go, with Hermine admitting she should have done a lot better.

She told the camera: "It should have been my finest hour on patisserie week as that is my forte, but it was not to be, it was heart breaking to leave at the semi-final.

"For me it wasn’t about winning or getting Star Baker, I was more thrilled about getting positive comments from the judges, these are the things that made my experience in the tent magical.

"I bake from the heart and I want people to enjoy my food rather than taking the accolades.

"It’s been a pleasure, I believe everything has a reason and it was the right time for me to go."

But viewers were left furious after the result, with many claiming she wasn’t the right person to be sent home after she did well in the technical.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Noooo, how has Hermine not made the final. Star Baker twice, one bad week and she’s gone, surely got to take more than one week into account when deciding finalists.”

Another tweeted: 'THIS IS NOT fair! Hermine deserved to win!"

While a third added: "Noooooo Hermine....robbed!"

Another tagged judges Prue and Paul Hollywood, simply asking: "@PrueLeith@PaulHollywood why!?!"

With sent packing, only Peter Sawkins, Dave Friday and Laura Adlington are left in the competition to battle it out in next week's final.

Now Read: Great British Bake Off 2020 filming location: Where was the show filmed and why has it moved?